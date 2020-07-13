INDIANAPOLIS — Steve Savarese, executive director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, is in line to lead the high school athletic national organization.
The 13-year leader of the AHSAA has been elected as the president-elect of the National Federation of State High School Associations. Saverese’s one-year term begins in July 2021.
Savarese became executive director of the AHSAA in July 2007, after serving as a teacher, coach, athletic director and administrator in the states of Kansas and Alabama for more than 40 years. He is the fourth full-time AHSAA executive director.
One innovation during Savarese’s tenure is a revenue-sharing program that has returned more than $17 million to member schools since 2010.
Savarese began his career as head football coach of Douglass (Kansas) High School before moving to Alabama. He later became head coach and athletic director of Ensley in Birmingham (three years), Benjamin Russell in Alexander City (12 years), Daphne (seven years) and McGill-Toolen in Mobile (three years).
He is a member of the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.
