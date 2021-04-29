(Friday, unless noted)

CLASS 7A GIRLS

Oak Mountain (19-3-1) at Sparkman (13-3), 6:30 p.m.

Vestavia Hills (17-2) at Bob Jones (12-8-1), 6 p.m.

Smiths Station (12-4-2) at Fairhope (15-0-3), 7 p.m.

Enterprise (7-9-1) at Daphne (12-4-4), 5 p.m.

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Chelsea (14-5-1) at Homewood (18-2), 7 p.m. Thursday

Southside-Gadsden (14-4-2) at Cullman (10-6-1), 7 p.m.

St. Paul's (5-2-3) at McGill-Toolen (13-4-1), 5 p.m.

Northridge (12-6-3) at Pelham (18-0-1), 6 p.m.

CLASS 4A-5A GIRLS

Westbrook Chr. (12-3-1) at Guntersville (12-3), 5:30 p.m.

Westminster-Huntsville (12-4) at St. John Paul II (15-4)

St. James (13-4) at Montgomery Aca. (17-0-1), 5:30 p.m.

Indian Springs (14-3) at John Carroll (9-9-1), 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A-3A GIRLS

Mars Hill Bible (14-3) at Donoho (15-0-1), 6 p.m. Saturday

Susan Moore (24-1) at Whitesburg Chr. (9-4), 6 p.m. Thursday

Westminster-Oak Mountain (10-7) at Trinity (16-4-1), 6:30 p.m.

Cottage Hill (13-2-4) at Prattville Chr. (8-3-2), noon Saturday

CLASS 7A BOYS

Hoover (7-2) at Huntsville (25-4-1), 7 p.m.

Spain Park (16-1-3) at Grissom (21-3-2), 6 p.m.

Auburn (11-6) at Daphne (15-2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Davidson (19-4-1) at Enterprise (8-6-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A BOYS

Mountain Brook (19-3) at Homewood (15-3-3), 7:30 p.m.

Randolph (13-3-1) at Fort Payne (17-2-1), 7 p.m. Saturday

St. Paul's (17-5-1) at McGill-Toolen (18-5-4), 7 p.m.

Helena (12-8-1) at Pelham (17-5-1), 6 p.m.

CLASS 4A-5A BOYS

Crossville (12-3) at Carver-Birmingham (19-4-3), 6 p.m. Saturday

Russellville (17-0) at Madison Aca. (12-5), 5 p.m. Saturday

LAMP (12-6-1) at Montgomery Aca. (17-1-1), 7:30 p.m.

American Chr. (17-2-1) at Indian Springs (22-2-1), 6 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 1A-3A BOYS

Mars Hill Bible (18-2) at Susan Moore (10-6), 7 p.m.

Collinsville (14-4-1) at Tanner (19-4-1), 7 p.m.

Westminster-Oak Mountain (13-2-4) at St. Luke's (14-6-2), 6 p.m.

Bayside Aca. (16-0-2) at Prattville Chr. (11-5), 6:30 p.m.

