(At Oxford's Choccolocco Park)

CLASS 7A

Thursday

Hoover 6, Sparkman 5

Hewitt-Trussville 5, Baker 4

Fairhope 9, Vestavia Hills 0

Bob Jones 5, Thompson 0

Hewitt-Trussville 11, Hoover 1

Bob Jones 3, Fairhope 2

Sparkman 11, Baker 4, Baker (19-23) eliminated

Thompson 11, Vestavia Hills 6, Vestavia Hills (26-22) eliminated

Fairhope 10, Sparkman 6, Sparkman (35-14) eliminated

Hoover 7, Thompson 1, Thompson (41-9-1) eliminated

Hewitt-Trussville 8, Bob Jones 2

Friday

Fairhope (40-5) vs. Hoover (33-15), elimination game, 9 a.m.

Bob Jones (37-5) vs. Fairhope/Hoover, losers' bracket final, 10:45 a.m.

Hewitt-Trussville (48-2-1) vs. losers' bracket final winner, championship, 3 p.m. (if necessary follows)

CLASS 6A

Friday

Chilton Co. (29-17) vs. Athens (45-12), 9 a.m.

Springville (36-10) vs. Saraland (29-16-1), 9 a.m.

Spanish Fort (36-10) vs. Mortimer Jordan (21-20-1), 9 a.m.

Hazel Green (33-15) vs. Helena (46-12), 9 a.m.

Winners' bracket game, 12:30 p.m.

Winners' bracket game, 12:30 p.m.

Elimination game, 12:30 p.m.

Elimination game, 12:30 p.m.

Elimination game, 4 p.m.

Elimination game, 4 p.m.

Winners' bracket final, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Elimination game, 9 a.m.

Losers' bracket final, 10:45 a.m.

Championship, 1:30 p.m. (if necessary follows)

CLASS 5A

Tuesday

Ardmore 6, Tallassee 5

Faith-Mobile 3, Alexandria 1

Satsuma 4, Sardis 2

Elmore Co. 2, Hayden 1

Faith-Mobile 2, Ardmore 0

Satsuma 4, Elmore Co. 3

Alexandria 3, Tallassee 2, Tallassee (34-13) eliminated

Hayden 12, Sardis 4, Sardis (31-11) eliminated

Alexandria 9, Elmore Co. 5, Elmore Co. (43-15) eliminated

Ardmore 2, Hayden 1, Hayden (36-13) eliminated

Satsuma 8, Faith-Mobile 0

Wednesday

Ardmore 4, Alexandria 1, Alexandria (41-12) eliminated

Ardmore 2, Faith-Mobile 1, Faith-Mobile (30-6-3) eliminated

Ardmore 5, Satsuma 3

Satsuma 6, Ardmore 1, Ardmore (36-18) eliminated, Satsuma (35-10) wins title

CLASS 4A

Wednesday

Rogers 3, Hamilton 0

LAMP 4, Cleburne Co. 0

Etowah 3, Alabama Chr. 0

North Jackson 8, Haleyville 0

Rogers 7, LAMP 0

North Jackson 8, Etowah 3

Cleburne Co. 7, Hamilton 0, Hamilton (31-22-1) eliminated

Alabama Chr. 17, Haleyville 7, Haleyville (29-19) eliminated

Etowah 14, Cleburne Co. 4, Cleburne Co. (29-12) eliminated

Alabama Chr. 2, LAMP 1, LAMP (30-16) eliminated

Rogers 4, North Jackson 3

Thursday

Etowah 7, Alabama Chr. 0, Alabama Chr. (26-21) eliminated

North Jackson 10, Etowah 3, Etowah (36-11) eliminated

North Jackson 2, Rogers 0

North Jackson 6, Rogers 1, Rogers (44-13) eliminated, North Jackson (41-16-1) wins title

CLASS 3A

Friday

Prattville Chr. (32-8) vs. Fyffe (27-13-2), 10:45 a.m.

Beulah (24-15) vs. Houston Aca. (42-6-1), 10:45 a.m.

Mobile Chr. (26-8) vs. Piedmont (22-18-1), 10:45 a.m.

Plainview (38-7-1) vs. Oakman (22-8), 10:45 a.m.

Winners' bracket game, 2:15 p.m.

Winners' bracket game, 2:15 p.m.

Elimination game, 2:15 p.m.

Elimination game, 2:15 p.m.

Elimination game, 5 p.m.

Elimination game, 5 p.m.

Winners' bracket final, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Elimination game, 10 a.m.

Losers' bracket final, 12:30 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m. (if necessary follows)

CLASS 2A

Wednesday

Sumiton Chr. 9, Pisgah 8

Orange Beach 3, Spring Garden 1

G.W. Long 5, Sand Rock 1

Lamar Co. 5, Mars Hill Bible 4

Orange Beach 6, Sumiton Chr. 4

G.W. Long 11, Lamar Co. 1

Pisgah 1, Spring Garden 0, Spring Garden (28-11) eliminated

Mars Hill Bible 6, Sand Rock 2, Sand Rock (33-21) eliminated

Pisgah 10, Lamar Co. 5, Lamar Co. (29-27-1) eliminated

Mars Hill Bible 1, Sumiton Chr. 0, Sumiton Chr. (42-16) eliminated

Orange Beach 7, G.W. Long 1

Thursday

Pisgah 5, Mars Hill Bible 1, Mars Hill Bible (40-15) eliminated

Pisgah 6, G.W. Long 5, G.W. Long (31-7-1) eliminated

Orange Beach 3, Pisgah 2, 9 innings, Pisgah (37-12) eliminated, Orange Beach (35-9) wins title

CLASS 1A

Tuesday

Holy Spirit 3, Belgreen 0

Appalachian 7, Pleasant Home 5

Brantley 10, Cedar Bluff 0

Skyline 1, South Lamar 0

Appalachian 4, Holy Spirit 2

Brantley 4, Skyline 2

Pleasant Home 9, Belgreen 2, Belgreen (25-20) eliminated

South Lamar 8, Cedar Bluff 4, Cedar Bluff (14-26-1) eliminated

Skyline 9, Pleasant Home 4, Pleasant Home (22-20) eliminated

South Lamar 9, Holy Spirit 1, Holy Spirit (15-19) eliminated

Brantley 7, Appalachian 2

Wednesday

Skyline 9, South Lamar 6, South Lamar (29-18) eliminated

Skyline 13, Appalachian 8, Appalachian (24-9) eliminated

Brantley 11, Skyline 3, Skyline (32-15-1) eliminated, Brantley (32-12) wins title

