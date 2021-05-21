(At Oxford's Choccolocco Park)
CLASS 7A
Thursday
Hoover 6, Sparkman 5
Hewitt-Trussville 5, Baker 4
Fairhope 9, Vestavia Hills 0
Bob Jones 5, Thompson 0
Hewitt-Trussville 11, Hoover 1
Bob Jones 3, Fairhope 2
Sparkman 11, Baker 4, Baker (19-23) eliminated
Thompson 11, Vestavia Hills 6, Vestavia Hills (26-22) eliminated
Fairhope 10, Sparkman 6, Sparkman (35-14) eliminated
Hoover 7, Thompson 1, Thompson (41-9-1) eliminated
Hewitt-Trussville 8, Bob Jones 2
Friday
Fairhope (40-5) vs. Hoover (33-15), elimination game, 9 a.m.
Bob Jones (37-5) vs. Fairhope/Hoover, losers' bracket final, 10:45 a.m.
Hewitt-Trussville (48-2-1) vs. losers' bracket final winner, championship, 3 p.m. (if necessary follows)
CLASS 6A
Friday
Chilton Co. (29-17) vs. Athens (45-12), 9 a.m.
Springville (36-10) vs. Saraland (29-16-1), 9 a.m.
Spanish Fort (36-10) vs. Mortimer Jordan (21-20-1), 9 a.m.
Hazel Green (33-15) vs. Helena (46-12), 9 a.m.
Winners' bracket game, 12:30 p.m.
Winners' bracket game, 12:30 p.m.
Elimination game, 12:30 p.m.
Elimination game, 12:30 p.m.
Elimination game, 4 p.m.
Elimination game, 4 p.m.
Winners' bracket final, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Elimination game, 9 a.m.
Losers' bracket final, 10:45 a.m.
Championship, 1:30 p.m. (if necessary follows)
CLASS 5A
Tuesday
Ardmore 6, Tallassee 5
Faith-Mobile 3, Alexandria 1
Satsuma 4, Sardis 2
Elmore Co. 2, Hayden 1
Faith-Mobile 2, Ardmore 0
Satsuma 4, Elmore Co. 3
Alexandria 3, Tallassee 2, Tallassee (34-13) eliminated
Hayden 12, Sardis 4, Sardis (31-11) eliminated
Alexandria 9, Elmore Co. 5, Elmore Co. (43-15) eliminated
Ardmore 2, Hayden 1, Hayden (36-13) eliminated
Satsuma 8, Faith-Mobile 0
Wednesday
Ardmore 4, Alexandria 1, Alexandria (41-12) eliminated
Ardmore 2, Faith-Mobile 1, Faith-Mobile (30-6-3) eliminated
Ardmore 5, Satsuma 3
Satsuma 6, Ardmore 1, Ardmore (36-18) eliminated, Satsuma (35-10) wins title
CLASS 4A
Wednesday
Rogers 3, Hamilton 0
LAMP 4, Cleburne Co. 0
Etowah 3, Alabama Chr. 0
North Jackson 8, Haleyville 0
Rogers 7, LAMP 0
North Jackson 8, Etowah 3
Cleburne Co. 7, Hamilton 0, Hamilton (31-22-1) eliminated
Alabama Chr. 17, Haleyville 7, Haleyville (29-19) eliminated
Etowah 14, Cleburne Co. 4, Cleburne Co. (29-12) eliminated
Alabama Chr. 2, LAMP 1, LAMP (30-16) eliminated
Rogers 4, North Jackson 3
Thursday
Etowah 7, Alabama Chr. 0, Alabama Chr. (26-21) eliminated
North Jackson 10, Etowah 3, Etowah (36-11) eliminated
North Jackson 2, Rogers 0
North Jackson 6, Rogers 1, Rogers (44-13) eliminated, North Jackson (41-16-1) wins title
CLASS 3A
Friday
Prattville Chr. (32-8) vs. Fyffe (27-13-2), 10:45 a.m.
Beulah (24-15) vs. Houston Aca. (42-6-1), 10:45 a.m.
Mobile Chr. (26-8) vs. Piedmont (22-18-1), 10:45 a.m.
Plainview (38-7-1) vs. Oakman (22-8), 10:45 a.m.
Winners' bracket game, 2:15 p.m.
Winners' bracket game, 2:15 p.m.
Elimination game, 2:15 p.m.
Elimination game, 2:15 p.m.
Elimination game, 5 p.m.
Elimination game, 5 p.m.
Winners' bracket final, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Elimination game, 10 a.m.
Losers' bracket final, 12:30 p.m.
Championship, 5 p.m. (if necessary follows)
CLASS 2A
Wednesday
Sumiton Chr. 9, Pisgah 8
Orange Beach 3, Spring Garden 1
G.W. Long 5, Sand Rock 1
Lamar Co. 5, Mars Hill Bible 4
Orange Beach 6, Sumiton Chr. 4
G.W. Long 11, Lamar Co. 1
Pisgah 1, Spring Garden 0, Spring Garden (28-11) eliminated
Mars Hill Bible 6, Sand Rock 2, Sand Rock (33-21) eliminated
Pisgah 10, Lamar Co. 5, Lamar Co. (29-27-1) eliminated
Mars Hill Bible 1, Sumiton Chr. 0, Sumiton Chr. (42-16) eliminated
Orange Beach 7, G.W. Long 1
Thursday
Pisgah 5, Mars Hill Bible 1, Mars Hill Bible (40-15) eliminated
Pisgah 6, G.W. Long 5, G.W. Long (31-7-1) eliminated
Orange Beach 3, Pisgah 2, 9 innings, Pisgah (37-12) eliminated, Orange Beach (35-9) wins title
CLASS 1A
Tuesday
Holy Spirit 3, Belgreen 0
Appalachian 7, Pleasant Home 5
Brantley 10, Cedar Bluff 0
Skyline 1, South Lamar 0
Appalachian 4, Holy Spirit 2
Brantley 4, Skyline 2
Pleasant Home 9, Belgreen 2, Belgreen (25-20) eliminated
South Lamar 8, Cedar Bluff 4, Cedar Bluff (14-26-1) eliminated
Skyline 9, Pleasant Home 4, Pleasant Home (22-20) eliminated
South Lamar 9, Holy Spirit 1, Holy Spirit (15-19) eliminated
Brantley 7, Appalachian 2
Wednesday
Skyline 9, South Lamar 6, South Lamar (29-18) eliminated
Skyline 13, Appalachian 8, Appalachian (24-9) eliminated
Brantley 11, Skyline 3, Skyline (32-15-1) eliminated, Brantley (32-12) wins title
