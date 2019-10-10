MONTGOMERY — Quarterback Seth Brown of Saint John Paul II Catholic completed 25 of 30 passes for 520 yards and five touchdowns as the Falcons (4-2) beat West Morgan 49-36 in a key Class 4A, Region 7 battle. He also rushed for 94 yards and two scores — giving him 614 total yards and seven TDs accounted for.
Brown’s effort also wrote his name into the AHSAA Record Book. The 520 passing yards ranks sixth all-time for single-game performances behind leader Chris Smelley, who passed for 565 yards and three TDs in a 43-31 Class 1A playoff setback to eventual state runner-up Brantley in 2005.
Brown, a 5-foot-5, 140-pound senior who has completed 118 of 167 passes for 1,913 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, was just four yards shy of the AHSAA single-game total offense record (618) set by Jack Poundstone of Trinity Presbyterian in a 2008 second-round 54-40 playoff loss to eventual state champion Cordova..
Brown’s career-best passing effort edged out Daleville senior running back Jalen White, who went over 2,000 yards for the season with 373 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a 68-29 win over Cottonwood. He scored on runs of 38, 52, 59, 60 and 24 yards.
White now has 2,171 yards and 30 rushing touchdowns this season on 131 carries in seven games to lead the nation, according to MaxPreps statistical rankings. He is averaging 16.6 yards per carry and 310.1 yards rushing per game. He also scored once this season on a fumble return and has 31 total TDs, which also leads the nation and is one more than Brown, who has 30 TDs passing, 612 yards rushing and 10 rushing TDs in seven games.
Other top offensive performances reported include:
Passing
ALEX GLASS, MINOR: Completed 18 of 29 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-0 victory over Homewood.
LAMARCUS BROWN, BLOUNT: Completed 19 of 27 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 41 yards and a touchdown on just three carries in a 34-13 victory over Alma Bryant.
MATTHEW YOUNG, CARVER-BIRMINGHAM: Was 15 of 36 passing for 320 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams’ 31-20 loss to Pelham.
HARRISON BARKER, SPAIN PARK: Was 29 of 41 passing for 312 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-23 loss to unbeaten Thompson.
Rushing
RON WIGGINS, JACKSONVILLE: Had 22 carries for 269 yards and five touchdowns in a hard-fought 38-30 win over Anniston. He scored on runs of 4, 47, 61, 70 and 22 yards=ds.
GABRIEL GAMBLE, PELHAM: The sophomore ran for 260 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries as Pelham picked up its first win of the season with a 31-20 triumph over Carver-Montgomery.
JAVONTA LEATHERWOOD, TUSCALOOSA-CENTRAL: Had 28 carries for 251 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-42 loss to Marbury.
JAYLAN NOBLES, SLOCOMB: Piled up 245 yards rushing on 16 carries and scored three times as the Red Tops beat Houston Academy 42-7. His TD runs covered 80 and 66 yards. He also caught a 41-yard pass reception for a TD.
EMMANUEL HENDERSON, GENEVA COUNTY: Rushed for 232 yards on 22 carries and accounted for five touchdowns three different ways as the Bulldogs (2-4) fell to G.W. Long 57-51 in a wild Class 2A, Region 2 contest. He had TD runs of 45, 62 and 74 yards, an 80-yard kickoff return for a score and 8-yard TD pass completion to Colby Fuller for a fifth score for the Bulldogs.
OMARION CRAWFORD, SARALAND: Picked up 252 yards rushing on 15 carries and scored three TDs on runs of 23, 5 and 10 yards as the Spartans (6-0) remained unbeaten with a 42-10 win over Gulf Shores.
RONNIE ROYAL, ALEXANDRIA: The eighth grader had 31 carries for 237 yards and a touchdown to lead the Valley Cubs to a 16-10 overtime win over Sardis.
DARRIAN MEADS, HOKES BLUFF: Rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries and caught a 97-yard TD pass in the Eagles’ 35-14 win over Ashville.
MARQUIS JOHNSON, HELENA: Had 31 rush attempts for 221 yards and a TD, including 53 yards on the game-winning drive to set up a game-winning field goal in the final minute of play as the Huskies nipped Chelsea 31-28.
Receiving
T.J. LEONARD, DAR: Caught seven passes for 186 yards in a 21-7 victory over Randolph.
ALEX HUTCHINS, BOAZ: Caught four passes for 156 yards, including a school-record 99-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Easton Hardin, in the Pirates’ 46-15 win over Crossville.
MICHAEL PETTWAY, THOMPSON: Finished with eight receptions for 145 yards receiving, including TD catches of 20, 7 and 55 yards, in a 47-23 victory over Spain Park.
ERIK MATTHEWS, OPP: Pulled down six receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-0 win over Wicksburg.
KAHARI McREYNOLDS, GENEVA: Caught s 28-yard TD pass from Damion Kemmerlin with 33 seconds left to give the Panthers a 32-27 win over Straughn. McReynolds also had a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, a 60-yard touchdown catch plus 10 tackles in the game. Kemmerlin added a 68-yard TD run and finished 6-of-10 passing for 140 yards and both two scores.
Defense
RODNEY GROCE, PLEASANT GROVE: Had 10 tackles, including three sacks, to lead the Spartans to a 21-0 shutout over Wenonah last week.
CAMERON INLOW, HOUSTON COUNTY: Had three interceptions and six tackles as the Lions beat Barbour County 67-30.
TAMARDREON PURNELL, MONTEVALLO: Returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown with the Bulldogs clinging to a 56-50 lead in the final minute of the fourth quarter to give Montevallo a 62-50 victory over West Blocton. He finished with two interceptions and four tackles.
DYLAN CREECH, GENEVA: Totaled 17 tackles, including two for losses, in the Panthers' 32-27 win over Straughn.
NOAH LINVILLE, SCOTTSBORO: The junior rover had 15 tackles and teammates A.J. Widgeon and Cameron Whited had 11 and 10 stops, respectively, in the Wildcats’ 20-7 loss to Madison County.
JORDAN SAMPSON, GOSHEN: Had 12 tackles, with four resulting in losses, in a 27-26 loss to Luverne. Teammate Markel Avery had 11 stops with three behind the line.
Special teams
TAE MCGREGOR, VINCENT: turned in a special performance on special teams, defense and offense as the Yellow Jackets downed Coosa Central 51-8 for their first win. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound all-purpose back had a 65-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, a 40-yard interception return for a TD and had rushing scores of 9 and 57 yards.
DAVIS WINGATE, EUFAULA: Kicked a 43-yard field goal and was a perfect 5-of-5 on extra points in a 50-29 win over Park Crossing.
ELLIOTT DUKE, PRATTVILLE: Kicked two field goals as the Lions handed Lee-Montgomery its first defeat of the season 20-3.
LOGAN MALONEY, HELENA: Kicked a 30-yard field goal in the final minute of play to lift the Huskies to a 31-28 win over Chelsea. It was the second win in a row over the Hornets for Helena, which is now 2-4 in the series with their Shelby County rivals.
DEON GILLILAND, MONTEVALLO: Returned the opening kickoff of the second half 65 yards for a clutch touchdown to give Bulldogs a 36-31 lead, then tacked on TD runs of 56 and 51 yards as Montevallo escaped with a 62-50 win over West Blocton. He finished with 162 yards rushing on 10 carries and two scores.
CALVIN SPINKS, WALTER WELLBORN: Returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown as the Panthers downed B.B. Comer 56-26.
ELISHA McNEAL, CENTRAL, CLAY COUNTY: Returned the second-half kickoff 96 yards for a TD in the Vols’ 34-28 loss to Mortimer Jordan.
