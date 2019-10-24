MONTGOMERY — Jalen White of Daleville High School, the nation’s leading rusher, according to MaxPreps, turned in his finest performance of the season with 465 rushing yards on 26 carries as the Warhawks (6-3) downed Geneva County 70-51 to clinch a berth in the AHSAA Class 2A state playoffs in Region 2.
He had seven rushing touchdowns and scored four 2-point conversions to finish with 50 points scored.
Coach Desmond Lett’s standout tailback now has 2,919 yards rushing on 188 carries and has scored 39 touchdowns. The state record (3,483 yards) was in 2014 by Dale County’s Jamarius Henderson in 14 games.
White had TD runs of 11, 78, 35, 73, 17, 49 and 55 yards with four of the TDs coming in the fourth quarter to break open a 38-30 game. For good measure, he also had 11 tackles on defense.
Also last week, Class 2A Abbeville scored 76 points in one half to beat Barbour County 76-0. The Jackets scored 44 points in the second quarter, which is fifth most in a quarter in AHSAA history. In other top performances reported from Week 8:
Rushing
COLBY COPELAND, KINSTON: Accounted for 477 all-purpose yards on offense and had 11 tackles on defense in a 56-42 loss to Georgiana. He had 256 yards rushing on 17 carries with TD runs of 67 and 55 yards, added 174 yards on six kickoff returns with a long of 72 (no TD) and caught three passes for 47 yards.
J.D. PETTAWAY, COTTAGE HILL CHRISTIAN: Ran for 261 yards and five touchdowns on 15 carries as Cottage Hill defeated Choctaw County 48-12.
JACOB MANNING, SCOTTSBORO: The 5-foot-7 quarterback had 37 carries for 225 yards and a touchdown as the Wildcats beat Madison Academy 21-12.
ANDREW BETTIS, SATSUMA: Rushed for 233 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries as the Gators beat 37-8.
BERNARD DIXON, CHICKASAW: Gained 221 yards on 16 rush attempts and scored four touchdowns as the Chieftains nipped Southern Choctaw (35-22).
Passing
SAWYER PATE, THOMPSON: Was 29 of 32 passing for 329 yards and four touchdowns as the unbeaten Warriors (8-0) clinched the Class 7A, Region 3 title with a 33-21 win over Vestavia Hills. He raised his season totals to 124 of 155 passes for 1,647 yards and 24 touchdowns with no interceptions, according to MaxPreps.
TREVOR HORNE, COOSA CHRISTIAN: Was 12 of 34 passing for 335 yards and six TDs in a 71-56 loss to Woodville.
ALEX YOUNG, HUEYTOWN: Completed 17 of 26 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-20 victory over McAdory.
KAMBREE JOHNSON, PARKER: Completed 12 of 17 for 294 passing yards and three TDs and added 11 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns for 447 total yards in a 42-12 victory over Woodlawn.
ALEX GLASS, MINOR: Was 12-of-19 passing for 236 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown pass with less than four minutes to go, in a 37-35 victory over Chelsea.
Pass receiving
EVAN DELP, COOSA CHRISTIAN: Hauled in six passes from Trevor Horne for 272 yards and five touchdowns in a 71-56 loss to Woodville. For of the TDs cover long distances of 74, 54, 38 and 49 yards.
JAMARIUS CARTER, MONTEVALLO: Caught seven passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-0 victory over Sipsey Valley.
COOPER KELLEY, SPAIN PARK: Caught touchdowns passes in both overtimes to lift the Jaguars to a 35-28 double-overtime victory over Oak Mountain. He now has seven TD receptions on the season.
RAQUEZ JACKSON, PARKER: Caught four passes for 160 yards and TD catches of 4 and 83 yards in a 42-12 victory over Woodlawn.
Defense
ASHTON GULLEDGE, HOKES BLUFF: The 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior recorded 18 tackles as Hokes Bluff (6-2) nipped Cherokee County 28-27 in double overtime to clinch a Class 4A, Region 6 playoff berth with the win.
J.B. SANDERS, CHARLES HENDERSON: Made two interceptions and teammate Malcolm Hall also had two picks in a 27-0 win over Tallassee. Teammate Tyrrell Jones also had a pick.
BLAKE CARROLL, ARITON: Had 15 tackles, including three for losses, and rushed for two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in a 29-21 win over G.W. Long, clinching the Class 2A, Region 2 title.
JA’VONE WILLIAMS, THOMPSON: Intercepted a pass and returned it 63 yards for a game-clinching touchdown in a 33-21 victory over Mountain Brook.
L.Z. LEONARD, ENTERPRISE: Had 11½ tackles, including two for loss, and had two pass break-ups and two quarterback hurries in the Wildcats’ 29-27 win over R.E. Lee.
Special teams
EMMANUEL HENDERON, GENEVA COUNTY: Had 187 yards in kickoff returns, including returning one for a 70-yard touchdown, in the Bulldogs’ 70-51 loss to Daleville. The kickoff return for a TD was his sixth of the season – tying the state single-season record set by Richmon Singletary of Elba.
CAL HIGDON, BRIARWOOD CHRISTIAN: Intercepted a fourth-quarter pass and blocked a field goal on the game’s final play to secure a 21-20 victory over Ramsay.
DAVIS WINGATE, EUFAULA: Booted two field goals of 36 and 30 yards, converted both extra-point kicks, had a kickoff for a touchback and punted three times for a 36.0-yard average in the Tigers’ 20-7 win over Carver-Montgomery. Two of the punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.
KEION JACKSON, DALE COUNTY: Had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that sparked a 29-point second-half rally for the Warriors in a 39-30 come-from-behind win over Headland.
