MONTGOMERY — After a two-hour delay between Hoover and Central-Phenix City and the clock bearing down on midnight at Cramton Bowl, Hoover junior kicker Constantine Hontzas had to wait through two timeouts before ending the game with a game-winning 30-yard field goal.
Neither delay seemed to bother him. Hontzas earned the AHSAA Special Teams Spotlight for Week Zero with his clutch performance.
His winning field goal capped a dramatic 11-play drive that started with 4:22 left at the Bucs’ 2-yard line and ended with three seconds left and the ball on the Red Devils’ 13-yard line. Central called back-to-back timeouts each time just seconds before the snap, but Hontzas calmly kicked the ball through the uprights as time expired.
Lee-Montgomery linebacker James Russell captured the AHSAA Defensive Spotlight, and Spain Park quarterback Harrison Barker earned the AHSAA Offensive Spotlight.
Other top performances reported include:
SPECIAL TEAMS
WILL EDWARDS, WESTBROOK CHRISTIAN: Playing in his first varsity football game, the senior kicker was perfect on all six extra points and kicked a 37-yard field goal in the Warriors' 50-24 win over Coosa Christian.
JAYLEN JONES, SHEFFIELD: Returned a kickoff 80 yards, returned a fumble 85 yards and made three catches for 39 yards in 39-19 win over Wilson
JASON PEREZ, COLLINSVILLE: Kicked five extra points and made a 35-yard field goal in the Panthers’ 50-6 win at Plainview.
SMITH COON, DECATUR: Returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown in Thursday’s 45-14 loss to Huntsville.
NATHAN WILLIAMS, ASHVILLE. Kicked field goals of 37 and 32 yards in the Bulldogs' 35-0 win over Ragland.
OFFENSE
PASSING
HARRISON BARKER, SPAIN PARK: Spn of former Alabama QB Jay was 28 of 38 for 488 yards and four TDs in 42-33 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.
ROBBY ASHFORD, HOOVER: Was 9-of-21 for 140 yards and a score and also caught an 8-yard TD pass from receiver R.J. Hamilton.
AZENDA PENNINGTON, GEORGIANA: Completed 17-of-31 for 321 yards and three TDs and added 15 carries for 157 yards and another score in 40-14 win over St. Luke's.
CARSON DANIEL, BROOKS: Completed 22-of-25 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns in 69-38 win over Lauderdale County.
ETHAN ARMSTRONG, BROOKWOOD: Completed 22-of-30 for 337 yards and three TDs and added 10 rushes for 61 yards and a TD in a 30-26 victory over West Blocton.
NICK McFARLAND, WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN: Completed 21-of-24 passes for 328 yards and four TDs in a 68-34 victory over DAR.
JALEN VINSON, RED BAY: Completed 11-of-18 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns and added 65 rushing yards in 36-0 win over Colbert Heights
LOGAN SMOTHERS, MUSCLE SHOALS: Completed 15-of-23 passes for 206 yards and added eight rushes for 98 yards and a 41-yard TD run in the Trojans’ 42-3 victory over Deshler.
RUSHING
JALEN WHITE, DALEVILLE: Piled up 281 yards rushing and scored and four touchdowns on 16 carries in the Warhawks’ 38-28 win over Elba.
RYAN MORROW, MAPLESVILLE: Ran for 283 yards with TD runs of 1, 62, and 91 yards and a caught a TD pass in a 40-6 victory over Fultondale.
JEREMIAH GIBBS, JOHN CARROLL CATHOLIC: Had 24 carries for 275 yards and five touchdowns in a 35-20 victory over St. Clair County.
CARLOS CORBIN, HUNTSVILLE: Ran 22 times for 225 yards, with TD runs of 4 and 49 yards, in a 49-14 victory over Decatur.
MARK HOWARD, GRISSOM: Had 20 carries for 224 yards and TD runs of 3, 9, 1 and 40 yards in a 47-27 victory over Hazel Green.
JAIRRICE PRYOR, CLEMENTS: Ran for 221 yards, including seven runs of 10 yards or more, and scored on TD runs of 27 and 2 yards in a 50-6 victory over Elkmont.
ARMONI GOODWIN, HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE: Ran for 218 yards and four TDs, including the go-ahead 39-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter of a 40-33 victory over Pinson Valley.
WISE GORDON, PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN: Gained 198 rushing yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns, setting the school record for career touchdowns (38) in the process, in the Eagles’ 42-13 win over New Brockton.
JEVON JACKSON, AUSTIN: Had 14 rush attempts for 205 yards with touchdown runs of 12 85 and 10 yards. He also hauled in a 31-yard touchdown reception in Austin’s 45-14 win over Hartselle.
JOSEPH McKAY, CENTRAL-PHENIX CITY: Had 27 carries for 177 yards, including a non-scoring 62-yard run, as the Red Devils fell 17-14 to Hoover in the AHSAA Kickoff Classic at Cramton Bowl.
RECEIVING
JERRON SMITH, HAZEL GREEN: Caught TD passes of 72, 30 and 41 yards in a 47-27 loss to Grissom.
JUSTIN STUBBLEFIELD, DAR: Caught 10 passes for 159 yards and two TDs in a 68-34 loss to Westminster Christian.
NICK GRIFFITH, MUSCLE SHOALS: Caught six passes for 57 yards and two TDs in 42-3 win over Deshler.
ADRIAN MILTON, MURPHY: With the Panthers facing a third-and-44 in the final quarter, the receiver hauled in a 52-yard TD reception for the clinching score as Murphy beat Baldwin County 19-7. He also had an 11-yard TD catch late in the first half.
EVAN DELP, COOSA CHRISTIAN: Had had three receptions for 158 yards and two scores in the Conquerors’ 50-24 loss to Westbrook Christian.
REGINALD SUMMAGE, JEFF DAVIS: Grabbed nine receptions for 136 yards as Jeff Davis lost 18-13 to Carver-Montgomery at Cramton Bowl.
KEION JACKSON, DALE COUNTY: Caught three passes for 126 yards, including an 88-yarder in the fourth quarter, as the Warriors nipped Ariton 34-27.
RIVER HELM, WEST LIMESTONE: Caught TD passes of 56 and 44 yards in a 21-2 victory over Tanner.
DEFENSE
JAMES RUSSELL, LEE-MONTGOMERY: Totaled 15 tackles in 7-0 win over Park Crossing
WILSON TURNER, HEADLAND: Totaled 16 tackles and teammates Zach Lawrence and Ty Dailey had 15 and 12 tackles, respectively, as Headland beat Straughn 42-14.
QUANDARRIUS ROBINSON, JACKSON-OLIN: Recorded 12 tackles, two pass deflections and a game-clinching sack in a 26-24 victory over Fairfield. The win was the 12th regular-season victory in a row for Coach Tim Vakakes’ Mustangs.
RICHARD BRINSON, UMS-WRIGHT: Scored on a 7-yard fumble return and a 55-yard interception return to spark the defending Class 4A state champion Bulldogs to an 18-13 win over St. Paul’s Episcopal.
JADON RICHARDSON, CENTRAL-PHENIX CITY: Had 13 tackles and forced a fumble in the Red Devils’ 17-14 loss to Hoover in the Kickoff Classic.
JOSH SMITH, HOOVER: Had 12 tackles, one sack and recovered a fumble at the Bucs’ 3-yard line late to set up Hoover’s 98-yard game-winning drive in the 17-14 win over Central-Phenix City at Cramton Bowl.
TYRONE JOHNSON, CARVER-MONTGOMERY: Registered 11 tackles, including one for a 5-yard loss, as the Wolverines beat Jeff Davis 18-13 in the Kickoff Classic at Cramton Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.