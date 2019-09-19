MONTGOMERY — Mars Hill Bible High School 5-foot-9, 165-pound junior Peyton Higgins turned in a very “special” performance Friday night to earn the AHSAA Football Special Teams Spotlight for week 3.
In a span of three plays in the first quarter of the Panthers’ 70-14 win over Phillips, Higgins returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and three plays later returned a punt 91 yards for a touchdown for the defending Class 1A state champions. He broke past eight defenders on the punt return to reach the open field on the amazing punt return. He also had four rush attempts for 87 yards including a TD run of 51 yards.
Mars Hill Coach Darrell Higgins was also amazed. His son returned five kicks for touchdowns last season as Mars Hill (3-0) rolled to a14-1 record and the school’s first Class 1A state football championship. None were as exciting as last Friday’s punt return, however. Higgins fielded the punt just inside the 10-yard line, sped up the middle, and then to his left as the Bears tried to corral him. He cut back to his right and finally got loose in Phillips territory and coasted the rest of the way.
The victory was the Panthers’ 13th in a row since losing to Class 4A Brooks 36-35 on Sept. 28, 2018. Mars Hill will face Cherokee this week and then have its rematch with the Lions the following Friday.
--
OTHER HONOREES
ANTION LEEK, CEDAR BLUFF: Returned a punt blocked by teammate Ethan Hammock for a touchdown with 37 seconds left in the second quarter of the Tigers' 14-7 overtime win against Sand Rock. The win was the first for Coach Jonathan McWhorter over Cedar Bluff’s Cherokee County rivals at home at L.D. Bruce Field in five tries.
JAMICHAEL ROGERS, BESSEMER CITY: Punted for a 43-yard average as Bessemer City (3-0) beat McAdory 15-7. He also had nine tackles, including a sack, and caught two passes in the win.
HUNTER PERRY, ENTERPRISE: Connected on field goals of 34 and 45 yards in the second half to help the Wildcats beat Smiths Station 27-24. He also booted all three extra-point attempts for 11 total points in the win and punted three times for a 39.7 average.
ALEX McPHERSON, FORT PAYNE: Had a field goal of more than 50 yards for the second week in a row to help Fort Payne beat Mae Jemison 31-30. He kicked a 57-yarder versus Albertville last week and nailed a 56-yarder in the one-point win over the Jaguars. He also was 4-for-4 on extra-point kicks.
DAVIS WINGATE, EUFAULA: Kicked field goals of 26 and 46 yards and made three extra points in Eufaula's 27-13 win over Sidney Lanier.
JACKSON LANDERS, VINA: Ran back a punt 64 yards for a touchdown, added rushing TDs of 34 and 51 yards and fired a 47-yard pass to Braden Moomaw for a fourth score in a 58-18 win over Cherokee.
--
DEFENSE
JACKSON BRATTON, MUSCLE SHOALS: Totaled 15 tackles as Trojans beat Hartselle 35-14.
JAI’SHAWN CATTLING, WESTBROOK CHRISTIAN: Had 16 tackles in the Warriors’ 63-20 win over West End.
MAKEL AVERY, GOSHEN: Totaled 15 tackles to lead the Eagles defense in a 42-21 win over Samson.
ZACK PHILLIPS, ARITON: Recorded 14 tackles in the Purple Cats' 48-12 win over Houston County.
KEANDRAE PETERSON, LAFAYETTE: Returned an interception 95 yards for a touchdown and finished with four tackles and two sacks to lead the Bulldogs to a 50-16 win over Thorsby. He also rushed 12 times for 105 yards and three TDs on offense.
CHAZ POPE, SPRING GARDEN: Had 10 tackles on defense and caught three passes on offense for 76 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown with 3:40 remaining in the Panthers’ 26-14 win at Notasulga.
RAYMOND BRYANT, COTTONWOOD: Made two interceptions, returning one 51 yards for a touchdown, and also caught a 74-yard touchdown pass in the Bears' 65-0 win over Barbour County. Teammate Dylan McCardle also had two interceptions as Cottonwood picked off five passes overall.
KARSTEN THREATT, MIDFIELD: Had 12 tackles on defense as Midfield beat Vinemont 43-20. He also rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns on six carries on offense.
--
OFFENSE
--
RUSHING
JALEN WHITE, DALEVILLE: Rushed for 302 yards on 36 carries with two touchdowns and added a two-point conversion in the Warhawks' 30-22 loss to G.W. Long.
CAULLIN LACY, FAITH ACADEMY: The Rams running back rushed 31 times for 300 yards and five touchdowns as the Rams beat 42-24.Mobile Christian.
JERRY BURTON, PRICEVILLE: Had 22 carries for 276 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 42-24 victory over Randolph.
DAMON EASON, MAE JEMISON: Ran for 263 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-30 loss to Fort Payne.
ERIC WATTS, OPELIKA: Had 28 carries for 237 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns in a 33-32 win over Wetumpka.
AUSTIN GAVIN, SAINT JAMES: Piled up a career-high 238 rushing yards on 33 carries to lead the Trojans to a 26-7 win over Montgomery Academy. He had TD runs of 64 and 16 yards and teammate Alex Whisenhunt added 21 rush attempts for 138 yards with touchdowns of 24 and 53 yards.
KABREE JOHNSON, PARKER: Gained 238 yards rushing on 23 carries and scored on runs of 74, 20, 14 and 6 yards as Parker downed John Carroll Catholic 49-21. He also was 13-of-22 passing for 144 yards and two TDs to account for 384 total yards and six touchdowns in the win.
KEONDRICK HANKINS, MORTIMER JORDAN: Scored five rushing touchdowns in a 49-7 win over St. Clair County. He rushed for 137 yards on 13 carries with scoring runs of 6, 5, 43, 1 and 2 yards for the Blue Devils.
BRYAN GALLOWAY, GOSHEN: The quarterback rushed for 228 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles downed Samson 42-21. His 80-yard scoring run highlighted Goshen's four-TD rally in the fourth quarter that sealed the win. He was also 7-of-10 passing for 58 yards.
NATE McCALLUM, ALEXANDRIA: Sparked the Valley Cubs to a 34-14 win over Boaz with 225 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 27 carries. His TD runs covered 6 and 24 yards. Teammate Ronnie Royal added 108 yards and two scores on 15 carries as Alexandria piled up 390 rushing yards on the night.
MARTAVIOUS GLANTON, ABBEVILLE: The Yellow Jackets’ quarterback rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries and completed 6-of-9 passes for 86 yards in a 50-20 win over Geneva County.
BRYAN HOGAN, DESHLER: Needed only nine carries to gain 208 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns as the Tigers downed Central-Florence 40-20.
--
PASSING
HARRISON BARKER, SPAIN PARK: Completed 28-of-45 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-35 loss to Mountain Brook.
ALEX HOWELL, MURPHY: Produced 374 yards of total offense, tossed three touchdown passes and ran for another as Murphy beat Mary Montgomery 30-21.
LUKE STAMBA, HELENA: Had 261 total yards, including 171 passing and 90 rushing, in a 28-24 win over Homewood. He passed for two scores and rushed for another.
PATE OWEN, HOMEWOOD: Passed for 284 yards and three TDs in a 28-24 loss to Helena.
AVERY SEATON, MADISON ACADEMY: Was 12-of-15 passing for 278 yards and three touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 45-7 win over Brewer. He also rushed for 122 yards on nine carries with another TD. He had a 63-yard completion to Clay Pitsinos and a 61-yard run that set up another TD.
--
RECEIVING
EMMANUEL HENDERSON, GENEVA COUNTY: The Bulldogs’ running back caught six passes for 210 yards, including TD receptions of 60 and 67 yards, and had 98 rushing yards on 11 carries in a 50-20 loss to Abbeville.
SEAN ZERKLE, ST. JOHN PAUL II CATHOLIC: Hauled in nine catches for 148 yards and three TDs and also added an interception on defense in a 24-19 loss to Fairview.
LAKE BELL, NORTH SAND MOUNTAIN: Caught three passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns as the Thundering Herd beat Asbury 44-0. His TD connections covered 55, 31 and 48 yards.
WILLIAM FORD, PARK CROSSING: Snagged five receptions for 119 yards and three touchdowns in a Class 6A, Region 2 win over Dothan.
