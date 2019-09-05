MONTGOMERY — Chelsea High School place-kicker Cooper Neal delivered a 49–yard field goal in the second quarter to lift the Hornets to a 17-14 win over Briarwood Christian last Friday.
Neal earned the AHSAA Special Teams Football Spotlight as Chelsea beat the Lions for the first time since 2016 and for just the 10th time in the 33-year series. Briarwood owns a 21-10-1 series edge. The victory evened the record for the Hornets (1-1) of Coach Dustin Goodwin in the series during his tenure. Briarwood (0-1), coached by first-year head coach Matthew Forester, got a big boost from its special teams when Luke Prewett returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter to cut Chelsea’s lead to 14-7. Neal drilled his 49-yarder, that cleared the goal post by a good 10 yards.
Neal also had two extra points in the win and edged Evan Byrd of Lexington, who booted a 27-yard field goal in the fourth period to lift the Bears to 3-0 win over Rogers. It was Lexington’s first victory over their rivals since 2014.
Other top special team performances reported from last week’s games include:
SPECIAL TEAMS
JAYLEN STINSON, OPELIKA: Punted for a 50-yard average, blocked a kick, had eight tackles and an interception as the Bulldogs beat rival Auburn 21-13.
JASON PEREZ, COLLINSVILLE: Booted a 48-yard field goal eight seconds into the second quarter and was 5-for-5 on extra points in the Panthers' 40-13 win over Crossville. He also had an interception on defense.
LUKE PREWETT, BRIARWOOD CHRISTIAN: Returned a kickoff 99 yards for a TD in the Lions’ 17-14 setback to Chelsea.
EMMANUEL HENDERSON, GENEVA COUNTY: Accounted for 298 combined yards in rushing and kick/punt returns and had three touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 34-26 loss to Geneva. He had 144 yards and TD runs of 49 and 4 yards rushing and had kick returns of 66 and 44 yards and a punt return of 38 yards. The 66-yarder was returned for a TD.
CHAZ POPE, SPRING GARDEN: Had an interception in the third quarter and a big kick return down to Cedar Bluff's 6-yard line to set up Luke Welsh's go-ahead touchdown with 5:40 remaining in the Panthers' 14-12 loss to Cedar Bluff.
DEFENSE
KORY McCOY, OPELIKA: The linebacker made 12 tackles and a sack in a 21-13 win over Auburn.
DYLAN CREECH, GENEVA: The Panthers' linebacker recorded 18 tackles on defense, three for losses, including a key stop short of a first down on third-and-3 at the 18 in the final minute of Geneva's 34-26 win over Geneva County. Creech also rushed for 137 yards on 14 carries, including a 56-yard TD run.
JACKSON BRATTON, MUSCLE SHOALS: Totaled 11 tackles, including one sack, and forced a fumble as the Trojans beat Bob Jones 46-19.
JAYLEN FAISON, DOTHAN: Recorded 10 tackles and an interception as the Wolves downed Wetumpka 54-41 for the new consolidated school’s first win.
SEAN SMITH, PIEDMONT: Blocked a punt that set up the Bulldogs' first touchdown and had nine tackles in their 28-16 win over Addison. Four of his tackles resulted in losses.
WILL TURNER, HEADLAND: Led the Rams’ defense with 13 tackles in a 36-34 win over Highland Home.
CHASE TRAVIS, BRIARWOOD CHRISTIAN: Had two interceptions in a 17-14 loss to Chelsea.
MICHAEL CHENG, DECATUR HERITAGE: Intercepted a pair of passes in Decatur Heritage’s 42-6 win over Sumiton Christian. His first pick set up a TD and he returned the second one for a touchdown.
TREY STITTS, CEDAR BLUFF: Sealed a 14-12 win over Spring Garden with an interception with 1:17 remaining.
ANTOINE WILLIAMS, PINSON VALLEY: Recorded nine tackles, including 2½ tackles for loss and 1½ sacks, in a 27-7 victory over Ramsay.
MICHAEL REYNOLDS, GAYLESVILLE: Totaled 10 tackles in Gaylesville’s 46-6 win over Asbury.
WILL BROOKS, VESTAVIA HILLS: Returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown in a 49-7 victory over Homewood.
OFFENSE
RUSHING
D.J. LEE, GAYLESVILLE: Ran for 308 yards on 31 carries and scored five touchdowns to lead the Trojans past Asbury 46-6.
KAHARI McREYNOLDS, GENEVA: Rushed for 289 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries and added an interception and nine tackles, including a touchdown-saving stop on a punt return, in the Panthers' 34-26 win over Geneva County.
DEON GILLILAND, MONTEVALLO: Had 14 carries for 252 rushing yards with scoring runs of 86, 16 and 35 yards as the Bulldogs beat Shelby County, 56-50.
JAYLEN NOBLES, SLOCOMB: Rushed for 217 yards on just 11 carries with four touchdowns and had a 50-yard interception return on defense to set up another score in the Red Tops' 48-14 win over Cottonwood.
JAIRRICE PRYOR, CLEMENTS: Rushed for 216 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-14 win over Tanner.
MEKHI BURDETTE, MADISON COUNTY: Had 212 yards rushing on 12 carries with scoring runs of 16, 49 and 60 yards in a 46-23 win over Westminster Christian.
DARRIAN MEADS, HOKES BLUFF: Rushed 27 times for 197 yards and a touchdown in a 21-0 win over Southside-Gadsden.
JALEN WHITE, DOTHAN: Rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries in the Wolves' 54-41 win over Wetumpka.
KADIN BENNEFIELD, BOAZ: Ran for 178 yards on 19 carries and three touchdowns in a 28-19 loss to Guntersville.
DYLAN HUNTER, EAST LAWRENCE: Rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-13 loss to St. John Paul II Catholic.
AUSTIN GAVIN, SAINT JAMES: Needed just nine carries to gain 166 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Trojans beat Straughn 42-19. He also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a fourth TD.
KARMICHAEL CATTLING, WESTBROOK CHRISTIAN: Had 10 rushes for 158 yards and two scores as the Warriors downed Ragland 47-18.
TYHLEN WILLIAMS, AUSTIN: The senior scored four touchdowns in the first half of Austin’s 56-14 win over Decatur with scoring-runs of 6, 3, 69 and 3 yards. He finished with 137 yards rushing on 11 carries.
TYLER DANZEY, HEADLAND: Rushed for four touchdowns and scored a two-point conversion in the Rams' 36-34 win over Highland Home. He rushed for 105 yards on 18 carries and also returned three kicks for 104 yards.
PASSING
JUSTIN STUBBLEFIELD, DAR: Passed for 356 yards and five touchdowns and ran for a sixth score in the Patriots’ 49-12 win over Douglas.
TUCKER KILCREASE, BRANTLEY: Completed 17-of-23 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 59-20 win over New Brockton. He also rushed four times for 50 yards and a fourth score.
HESS HORNE, EUFAULA: Was 13-of-15 passing for 328 yards and three touchdowns – all in the first half – as the Tigers downed Beauregard 63-19.
HAL SMITHART, OPP: The Bobcats’ quarterback was 19-of-31 passing for 310 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-34 loss to Elba.
RISHARD DENSMORE, BESSEMER CITY: Completed 9-of-16 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns and added 89 yards rushing and two TDs in a 42-35 victory over Spain Park.
HARRISON BARKER, SPAIN PARK: Was 29-of-39 passing for 358 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-35 loss to Bessemer City.
JAMAL LANE, DOTHAN: Led the Wolves to their first victory as a program with 255 totals yards and three touchdown as Dothan beat Wetumpka 54-41. Lane was 10-of-21 passing for 219 yards and three TDs and rushed for 36 yards on 10 carries.
MALIK INABINETTE, MONTEVALLO: Passed for 270 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 57 yards in a 56-50 win over Shelby County.
WILL CROWDER, GARDENDALE: Completed 18-of-21 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns, including the 22-yard game-winner with 4:53 to go, in a 21-14 victory over Athens.
ZAC BURNETT, GUNTERSVILLE: Had 273 yards passing and two touchdowns in a 28-19 victory over Boaz.
CAL GEORGE, HARTSELLE: The junior quarterback completed 14-of-21 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 80 yards and a pair of scores in Hartselle’s 49-29 win over Brooks.
DAMIONE WARD, CLAY-CHALKVILLE: Passed for 204 yards and two touchdowns and added 126 yards rushing and three more scores in a 38-37 victory over James Clemens.
PATRICK JOHNSON, BREWER: Finished 10-of-12 passing for 212 yards and rushed for 75 yards on 10 carries in Brewer’s 37-8 win over Danville. He finished with a pair of rushing touchdowns and one touchdown pass and 297 total yards.
BRADY TROUP, ETOWAH: Completed 10-of-12 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half, to lead the Blue Devils past Moody 43-13.
LOGAN SMOTHERS, MUSCLE SHOALS: Completed 7-of-12 passes for 154 yards and a 33-yard TD, ran eight times for 79 yards and TDs of 15, 3 and 2 yards and punted twice for a 42-yard average in a 46-19 victory over Bob Jones.
RECEIVING
COOPER KELLEY, SPAIN PARK: Caught nine passes for 185 yards and a TD in the Jags’ 42-35 loss to Bessemer City.
DEE BECKWITH, FLORENCE: Was a perfect 5-of-5 passing for 99 yards and two touchdowns, had 64 yards rushing and 151 yards receiving with two more scores to lead the Falcons to a 33-20 win over Buckhorn. He totaled 314 yards on the night.
EVAN DELP, COOSA CHRISTIAN: Hauled in three receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-19 loss to Appalachian.
DEVIN FULLER, EUFAULA: Caught five passes for 122 yards and also rushed for three touchdowns (1, 10, 35 yards) on just three carries in Eufaula's 63-19 win over Beauregard.
T.J. LEONARD, DAR: Caught 10 passes for 120 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-12 victory over Douglas. He had a fifth TD on a punt return.
MICHAEL PETTWAY, THOMPSON: Caught three passes for 100 yards, including TD catches of 80 and 13 yards in the first quarter, as the Warriors beat Foley 42-13.
J.J. EVANS, MONTEVALLO: Nabbed six receptions for 118 yards and three touchdowns and teammate Jamarian Carter had four catches for 108 yards and a 50-yard TD as the Bulldogs beat Shelby County 56-50.
JACK HARRIS, GUNTERSVILLE: Caught four passes for 110 yards and two TDs in a 28-19 victory over Boaz.
SEAN ZERKLE, ST. JOHN PAUL II CATHOLIC: Hauled in five receptions for 106 yards and a TD as the Falcons beat East Lawrence 37-13.
JAMICHAEL ROGERS, BESSEMER CITY: Had four catches for 102 yards and two TDs in a 42-35 victory over Spain Park.
HAYDEN NEIGHBORS, HUNTSVILLE: Caught nine passes for 99 yards, including a 10-yard TD in a 30-15 victory over Mae Jemison.
