MONTGOMERY — Thompson High School’s Warriors trailed 17-0 in the first half but stormed back behind the play of senior quarterback Sawyer Pate to outscore Hoover 48-13 the rest of the way to win the key Class 7A, Region 3 football clash 48-30 Friday night.
That was plenty enough reason for Warriors head coach Mark Freeman to be pleased.
However, this night to remember was made even bigger since it was the 200th coaching victory of his career and grabbed the AHSAA Offensive Spotlight for Week 2 of the 2019 season.
Pate led the Warriors’ comeback win completing 19-of-26 passes for 194 yards and three TDs, two to senior receiver Mike Pettway. Trailing 17-0 in the first quarter and 27-21 late in the first half, Thompson (3-0) outscored the Bucs 27-3 the rest of the way. Junior running back Jarrett Crockett added 148 yards rushing and three TDs for the Warriors.
Zyquez Perryman of Pleasant Grove completed 26-for-31 passes for 434 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-14 victory over Briarwood Christian.
Eli Pearce of West End in Walnut Grove was 22-of-55 passing for 422 yards and four touchdowns, three to Jeremiah Roberson, and rushed 14 times for 69 yards and two scores in a 65-44 loss to Cleveland. Roberson finished with eight receptions for 118 yards and teammate Jackson Tidmore caught six passes for 121 yards.
Maddux Herring of Ariton accounted for 501 yards and six touchdowns in a wild 54-49 win over Geneva County.
--
OFFENSE
RUSHING
TYVN ELLIS, FAIRVIEW: Had 30 carries for 312 yards and six touchdowns as the Aggies nipped DAR 62-41. Fairview finished with 505 rushing yards for the game.
LEVI ARRINGTON, BILLINGSLEY: Rolled up 379 yards total offense and accounted for five touchdowns as the Bears beat Loachapoka 35-18. He ran for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries and completed 9-of-18 passes for 178 yards and two scores.
ETHAN CLANTON, SAND ROCK: Totaled 256 yards rushing on 25 carries in a 20-14 win in overtime against Ider. Ian Clanton scored all three TDs for the Wildcats.
KALEB JONES, COLLNSVILLE: Accounted for seven touchdowns, five rushing and two passing, as the Panthers beat North Sand Mountain 54-28.
DARRIAN MEADS, HOKES BLUFF: Rushed 27 times for 241 yards and touchdown runs of 55 and 45 yards in a 45-21 win over White Plains.
CONNER RUSH, MOODY: Rushed for 249 yards and two touchdowns covering 38 and 90 yards on 26 carries in a 21-7 win over St. Clair County. Teammate Terrence Moore added 17 carries for 184 yards and had one TD.
JAKOBI HUNTER, LEEDS: Had 24 carries for 246 yards and five touchdowns in a 33-27 victory over Elmore County.
JERRY BURTON, PRICEVILLE: The junior running back had 40 rushes for 242 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-29 win over St. John Paul II.
COLTON PATTON, DESHLER: Rushed just four times but totaled 131 yards and three touchdowns (65, 1 and 52 yards) in Deshler’s 55-0 win over Elkmont.
--
PASSING
ZAK BURNETT, GUNTERSVILLE: Led the Wildcats to a 49-42 win over Madison County passing for a school-record 362 yards completing 23-of-34 pass attempts.
HESS HORNE, EUFAULA: Completed 19-of-32 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 49-38 loss to Dothan.
JAMAL LANE, DOTHAN: The Wolves quarterback completed 12-of-22 for 254 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-38 win over Eufaula.
ALEX HOWELL, MURPHY: Completed 20-of-30 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers rallied from a 24-7 deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Fairhope 26-24. Howell threw the game-winning TD pass with 1:30 left.
TATE WARR, MILLRY: Passed for 347 yards and five touchdowns and ran for a sixth TD as Millry beat Elberta 47-7.
PATRICK JOHNSON, BREWER: Completed 12-of-19 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in Brewer’s 29-21 comeback win over Arab.
--
RECEIVING
KEYONTEZE JOHNSON, PINSON VALLEY: Had seven receptions for 185 yards, including TD catches of 69 and 42 yards, in a 23-7 victory over Shades Valley.
JAMARIUS CARTER, MONTEVALLO: Caught 10 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-24 victory over Dallas County.
HAYES FLOYD, ARITON: Caught five passes for 173 yards and a touchdown of 60 yards in the Purple Cats' 54-49 win over Geneva County.
TRE SHACKLEFORD, AUSTIN: Caught two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, including the game-winning 43-yarder in the final minute, to lift the Bears past Florence 30-25.
JABRE’ BARBER, DOTHAN: Grabbed five receptions for 155 yards with TD receptions of 76 and 54 yards in the Wolves' 49-38 win over Eufaula.
JAKOBE FLETCHER, WEST MORGAN: Caught six passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns and gained 79 yards on 12 rush attempts in a 32-25 loss to Randolph.
--
DEFENSE
LEE HUNTER, BLOUNT: Made 14 tackles, including five for loss, in blowout win over B.C. Rain.
JAYDEN SANDERS, WENONAH: Made eight tackles and two interceptions and returned a fumble for a touchdown in 50-0 win over Woodlawn.
JOE SKARUPA, ST. JOHN PAUL II: Was credited with 21 tackles in a 43-29 loss to Priceville.
BLAKE CARROLL, ARITON: Totaled 17 tackles, including two for losses, in Ariton's 54-49 win over Geneva County. Carroll also rushed for 95 yards and a 15-yard TD run.
WILSON TURNER, HEADLAND: Had 15 tackles, a sack and caused a fumble as the Rams beat B.T. Washington 38-12.
--
SPECIAL TEAMS
ALEX MCPHERSON, FORT PAYNE: Made field goals of 42 and 57 yards in 20-13 win over Albertville.
EMMANUEL HENDERSON, GENEVA COUNTY: Totaled 259 yards on six kickoff returns, including TD returns of 99 and 80 yards, in the Bulldogs' 54-49 loss to Ariton. He accounted for 394 all-purpose yards, adding six pass receptions for 74 yards with a 26-yard TD, and 61 rushing yards and a 17-yard TD run to finish with four touchdowns.
EDWIN WHITE, UMS-WRIGHT: Returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to break a 7-7 tie in the final minutes of the fourth quarter against Andalusia sealed the 21-7 victory with an interception near the final buzzer.
MEES DECROSS DEJONGH, SCOTTSBORO: The foreign exchange student from the Netherlands kicked 5-of-5 extra points in a 41-27 win over Ardmore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.