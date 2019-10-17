MONTGOMERY — Scottsboro High School’s 56-42 victory over Arab last week was big in a lot of way for coach Don Jacobs’ Wildcats. It also made history as junior quarterback Jacob Manning and senior running back Cam Bass accomplished a feat together that had never been done in the school’s 103-year football-playing history.
Both ran for more than 200 yards as Scottsboro finished with 482 total rushing yards. The rushing total was the sixth best team rushing performance in school history, according to team statistician and team historian Greg Bell.
Manning rushed 20 times for 221 yards and five touchdowns. He also scored a 2-point conversion to give him 32 points in the game, a school record. Bass had a career high 253 rushing yards on 28 carries with three touchdowns.
The duo’s combined eight rushing touchdowns versus the Knights tied the school record for rushing TDs in a single game that has occurred three times – 1933, 1956 and 2002.
Other top performances reported include:
Rushing
ANTHONY HAYES, HOOVER: Sparked the Bucs to a 42-35 win over rival Spain Park with 28 rush attempts for 284 yards and four TDs. Among his scores was a 91-yard run in the first half and a 31-yard run with 2:38 remaining to break a 35-35 tie.
JALEN WHITE, DALEVILLE: Had 29 rush attempts for 230 yards and one TD in a 32-7 loss to Abbeville. The 230 yards pushes his total to 2,401 rushing yards on the season, which currently leads the nation’s high school runners, according to MaxPreps. White has 160 rush attempts for 2,401 yards and 31 rushing TDs this season in eight games. He has 32 total TDs.
KENDRICK FIFE, CHEROKEE COUNTY: Picked up 220 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns on 22 carries to lead the Warriors to a 47-22 Class 4A victory over Ashville. His touchdown runs were from 38, 3 and 5 yards.
HUNTER LOVE, FORT PAYNE: Rushed 37 times for 219 yards and three touchdowns and scored the game-winning 2-point conversion in overtime of a 36-35 victory over Buckhorn.
KADEN SHELTON, JASPER: The senior had 17 rush attempts for 207 yards and four touchdowns as Jasper (7-0) beat Lawrence County 42-20 in a key Class 5A, Region 7 game.
DARRIAN MEADS, HOKES BLUFF: Rushed 15 times for 203 yards and touchdown runs of 19 and 28 yards, all in the first half, in a 43-0 Class 4A, Region 6 win over Cleburne County.
Passing
SETH BROWN, ST. JOHN PAUL II CATHOLIC: Completed 20-of-31 passes for 366 yards and five touchdowns and added 11 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown in a 48-14 victory over Randolph. He finished with 489 total yards.
LAMARCUS BROWN, BLOUNT: Passed for 360 yards and five touchdowns as the Leopards downed Gulf Shores 39-0.
LANDON GREEN, NORTH SAND MOUNTAIN: Completed 15-of-18 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns as the Bison downed Ider 48-7.
ZYQUEZ PERRYMAN, PLEASANT GROVE: Was 15-of-19 passing for 300 yards and four TDs and added four rushes for 50 yards in a 45-0 victory over John Carroll.
KAMBREE JOHNSON, PARKER: Completed 26-of-33 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown and scored on runs of 2, 1 and 5 yards in a 38-28 loss to Briarwood Christian.
BRANDON McNEAL, BUCKHORN: Was 19-of-28 passing for 270 yards in a 36-35 overtime loss to Fort Payne.
Receiving
JAYDEN CULPEPPER, NORTH SAND MOUNTAIN: Caught seven passes for 182 yards and four touchdowns covering 21, 43, 33 and 34 yards as the Bison beat Ider 48-7.
SEAN ZERKLE, ST. JOHN PAUL II CATHOLIC: Grabbed eight receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns as the Falcons beat Randolph 48-14.
JAILEN HOLMES, MADISON COUNTY: Caught seven passes for 150 yards in a 49-21 loss to Madison County.
CHRIS LEWIS, PLEASANT GROVE: Caught four passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-0 victory over John Carroll Catholic.
Defense
DYLAN CREECH, GENEVA: Had 12 tackles, including five for losses, forced and recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter to set up a touchdown in Geneva's 34-27 comeback win over Houston Academy.
JOSEPH FORTSON, SPARKMAN: Intercepted two passes in a 27-14 victory over Bob Jones.
KE’DARIEON RABB, J.U. BLACKSHER: Had two interceptions on defense, rushed for 85 yards and passed for 141 yards in a 13-6 win over Chickasaw in Class 2A, Region 1.
C.J. PAYMON, PIKE ROAD: Playing the school’s first home game on their renovated field, Paymon returned an interception for one score, scored on a short run following a kickoff miscue by Dadeville that gave the Patriots the ball inside the 10-yard line and also hauled in a 25-yard TD pass in a 42-0 Class 3A, Region 3 win over the visiting Tigers.
WILSON TURNER, HEADLAND: Had 15 tackles, including a sack, as the Rams thumped Ashford 50-28.
Special teams
BRAXTON DANIEL, RANDOLPH COUNTY: Kicked a 27-yard field goal with four seconds left to seal a 17-14 win over Walter Wellborn in Class 3A, Region 6.
JOHN JETER, PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN: Kicked two field goals, including a 41-yarder with 2:14 left to give the Eagles the win for good in a 13-10 win over Opp. He also had a 30-yarder with two seconds left in the first half.
LUKE ADAMS, TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN: Kicked field goals of 35 and 41 yards and was 4-for-4 on extra-point kicks in a 41-13 Class 4A win over Dale County.
PATRICK DAVIS, SPAIN PARK: Recovered a blocked punt in the zone for a defensive touchdown in the Jags’ 42-35 loss to Hoover.
AUSTIN ESTES, PIEDMONT: Scored touchdowns three different ways, including a 55-yard punt return, 34-yard run and a 31-yard reception from quarterback Jack Hayes in the Bulldogs' 64-7 homecoming victory against Glencoe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.