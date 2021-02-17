Northwest subregionals

GIRLS

Class 6A

Muscle Shoals at Mortimer Jordan

Clay-Chalkville at Hartselle

Madison Aca. at Buckhorn

Scottsboro at Hazel Green

Class 5A

Pleasant Grove 55, Center Point 21

Wenonah at Hayden

East Limestone at Lawrence Co.

West Point at Jemison-Huntsville

Class 4A

Haleyville at Good Hope

Oneonta at Hamilton

Rogers at West Limestone

Brooks at Deshler

Class 3A

Holly Pond at Winfield

Carbon Hill at Susan Moore

Elkmont at Phil Campbell

Danville at Lauderdale Co.

Class 2A

Falkville at Aliceville

Sulligent at Cold Springs

Mars Hill at Hatton

Tanner at Lexington

Class 1A

Meek at Berry

South Lamar at Marion Co.

Shoals Chr. at Belgreen

Vina at R.A. Hubbard

--

BOYS

Class 6A

Muscle Shoals at Clay-Chalkville

Pinson Valley at Hartselle

Madison Aca. at Scottsboro

Buckhorn at Hazel Green

Class 5A

Center Point at Fairfield

Wenonah at Hayden

Jemison-Huntsville at Russellville

West Point at Lee-Huntsville

Class 4A

Hamilton at Good Hope

Oneonta at Haleyville

Central at Brooks

West Morgan at Deshler

Class 3A

Brindlee Mountain at Winfield

Carbon Hill at Susan Moore

Elkmont at Danville

East Lawrence at Lauderdale Co.

Class 2A

Winston Co. at Red Bay

Aliceville at Cold Springs

Mars Hill at Hatton

Whitesburg Chr. at Sheffield

Class 1A

Lynn at Pickens Co.

Holy Spirit at Meek

Covenant Chr. at Belgreen

Phillips at R.A. Hubbard

--

Northeast subregionals

GIRLS

Class 6A

Jasper at Chelsea

Minor 51, Homewood 49 (OT)

Huffman 60, Pell City 48

Oxford 60, Shades Valley 38

Class 5A

Carver-Birmingham 83, Lincoln 21

Ramsay 59, Alexandria 52

Fairview at Boaz

Guntersville 70, Sardis 40

Class 4A

Anniston 57, Cherokee Co. 42

Handley 57, Jacksonville 40

St. John Paul II at New Hope

North Jackson at Priceville

Class 3A

Childersburg 57, Piedmont 46

Ohatchee 82, Saks 25

Sylvania at Collinsville

Hokes Bluff at Plainview

Class 2A

Midfield 64, Southeastern-Blount 27

Altamont 52, Locust Fork 36

Ider at Spring Garden

Pisgah 72, Sand Rock 41

Class 1A

Coosa Chr. 64, Appalachian 43

Jefferson Chr. 62, Ragland 57

Lindsay Lane at Skyline

Valley Head at Decatur Heritage

--

BOYS

Class 6A

Jackson-Olin at Mountain Brook

Homewood at Minor

Springville at Huffman

Woodlawn at Oxford

Class 5A

Ramsay 59, Alexandria 52

Parker at Alexandria

Brewer at Douglas

Guntersville 70, Sardis 40

Class 4A

Etowah at White Plains

Anniston at Jacksonville

Randolph at New Hope

DAR at Westminster-Huntsville

Class 3A

Weaver at Saks

Childersburg at Piedmont

Fyffe at Geraldine

Collinsville at Plainview

Class 2A

Locust Fork at Midfield

Westminster-Oak Mountain at Cleveland

Section at Sand Rock

Spring Garden at North Sand Mountain

Class 1A

Sumiton Chr. at Ragland

Jacksonville Chr. at Appalachian

Oakwood Adventist at Skyline

Woodville at Decatur Heritage

--

Southwest subregionals

GIRLS

Class 6A

Carver-Montgomery 67, Opelika 60

Eufaula 55, Park Crossing 49

Hueytown at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Northridge at McAdory

Class 5A

UMS-Wright at LeFlore

St. Paul’s 62, Elberta 7

Marbury 58, Selma 53

Elmore Co. at Central-Tuscaloosa

Class 4A

Vigor receives bye

Williamson at Jackson

Fultondale at Northside

American Chr. at Dora

Class 3A

Flomaton at Bayside Aca.

Cottage Hill at T.R. Miller

Greensboro at Thomasville

Excel at Hale Co.

Class 2A

Clarke Co. at St. Luke’s

Orange Beach at Washington Co.

Luverne 54, Isabella 39

Thorsby 48, Calhoun 47

Class 1A

McIntosh receives bye

Millry at Marengo

Verbena at A.L. Johnson

Linden at Autaugaville

--

BOYS

Class 6A

Opelika at Carver-Montgomery

Lee-Montgomery at Eufaula

McAdory at Northridge

Paul Bryant at Hueytown

Class 5A

St. Paul’s at LeFlore

B.C. Rain at Faith-Mobile

Sipsey Valley at Elmore Co.

Marbury at Selma

Class 4A

Escambia Co. receives bye

Vigor at Jackson

Dora at American Chr.

Holt at Fultondale

Class 3A

Flomaton at Cottage Hill

Chickasaw at Hillcrest-Evergreen

Southside-Selma at Monroe Co.

Thomasville at Hale Co.

Class 2A

Washington Co. at Orange Beach

J.U. Blacksher at Clarke Co.

Isabella at Calhoun

Highland Home at Thorsby

Class 1A

Marengo at McIntosh

Millry at Sweet Water

Maplesville at Keith

Linden at Autaugaville

--

Southeast subregionals

GIRLS

Class 6A

McGill-Toolen 61, Spanish Fort 46

Blount at Gulf Shores

Helena at Wetumpka

Pelham 55, Stanhope Elmore 45

Class 5A

Carroll-Ozark 49, Andalusia 38

Headland at Charles Henderson

Brewbaker Tech 44, Sylacauga 37

Talladega 49, Pike Road 42

Class 4A

Geneva beat BTW-Tuskegee, forfeit

St. James 50, Straughn 40

Alabama Chr. 50, Montevallo 31

Bibb Co. 55, LAMP 32

Class 3A

Slocomb 60, Opp 23

Pike Co. 57, Houston Aca. 56

Montgomery Aca. beat Reeltown, forfeit

Prattville Chr. 54, Beulah 22

Class 2A

Geneva Co. 70, Elba 27

G.W. Long 56, Abbeville 43

Vincent at LaFayette

Lanett 76, B.B. Comer 55

Class 1A

Samson 51, Red Level 34

Georgiana 64, Florala 63

Talladega Co. Central 31, Loachapoka 30

Winterboro 52, Notasulga 24

--

BOYS

Class 6A

Robertsdale at Saraland

McGill-Toolen at Spanish Fort

Calera at Wetumpka

Benjamin Russell at Calera

Class 5A

Charles Henderson at Carroll-Ozark

Headland at Greenville

Talladega at Tallassee

Pike Road at Sylacauga

Class 4A

St. James at Geneva

Dale Co. at BTW-Tuskegee

Bibb Co. at Alabama Chr.

BTW Magnet at Dallas Co.

Class 3A

Pike Co. at Houston Aca.

Wicksburg at Opp

Reeltown at Catholic-Montgomery

Trinity at Dadeville

Class 2A

G.W. Long at Geneva Co.

Cottonwood at Ariton

Vincent at Lanett

LaFayette at Central-Coosa

Class 1A

Georgiana at Florala

Kinston at J.F. Shields

Talladega Co. Central at Notasulga

Loachapoka at Winterboro

--

Class 7A regional pairings

GIRLS

Northwest Regional

James Clemens at Hoover, Thursday

Oak Mountain at Austin, Thursday

Championship: 9 a.m. Feb. 25 at Hanceville

Northeast Regional

Hewitt-Trussville at Sparkman, Thursday

Huntsville at Vestavia Hills, Thursday

Championship: 9 a.m. Feb. 25 at Jacksonville

Southwest Regional

Dothan at Baker, Thursday

Theodore at Enterprise, Thursday

Championship: 9 a.m. Feb. 26 at Montgomery

Southeast Regional

Fairhope at Auburn, Thursday

Central-Phenix City at Foley, Thursday

Championship: 9 a.m. Feb. 24 at Montgomery

--

BOYS

Northwest Regional

Florence at Hoover, Friday

Oak Mountain at James Clemens, Friday

Championship: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at Hanceville

Northeast Regional

Vestavia Hills at Huntsville, Friday

Sparkman at Spain Park, Friday

Championship: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at Jacksonville

Southwest Regional

Jeff Davis at Mary Montgomery, Friday

Davidson at Enterprise, Friday

Championship: 11 a.m. Feb. 26 at Montgomery

Southeast Regional

Murphy at Auburn, Friday

Smiths Station at Fairhope, Friday

Championship: 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at Montgomery

