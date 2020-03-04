Decatur, Hartselle and Athens were among schools whose basketball areas were shaken up, while Austin was unaffected by realignment announced Tuesday by the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
The new area configurations take effect for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons for winter sports.
Decatur and Hartselle stayed in Class 6A, Area 14 but gained a new opponent. Muscle Shoals moved from Area 15 to join Decatur, Hartselle and Cullman. Both Muscle Shoals teams made it to the Northwest Regional semifinals this season.
Athens moved from Class 6A, Area 15 to Area 16 with Columbia, Hazel Green and Madison Academy, which moved up to Class 6A.
Austin will still compete in Class 7A, Area 8 with Bob Jones, Florence and James Clemens. The Black Bears won both the boys and girls area championships this season.
Falkville, Danville and Elkmont switched classifications. New enrollment figures released in December with changes to football regions had previously determined the three schools would change classifications.
Falkville moved up to Class 2A after being in Class 1A this season. The Blue Devils will be in Area 13 with Addison, Cold Springs and Winston County. Elkmont and Danville both moved down to Class 3A from Class 4A. Elkmont will be in Area 16 with Clements, Colbert Heights and Lauderdale County. Danville will be in Area 15 with East Lawrence, Phil Campbell and Vinemont.
Decatur Heritage came very close to moving up to Class 2A because of the AHSAA’s competitive balance factor. That assigns a point value to how a private school’s athletic teams fair in the postseason to put it on an even playing field with public schools.
Teams in basketball earn 0.5 of a point for a regional semifinal appearance, one point for a regional final appearance, two points for a state semifinal appearance and four points for a state championship appearance.
Decatur Heritage’s two-year total was six points for the boys and girls teams combined. A team needs more than seven points to move up a classification. Its boys team earned five points through a state championship in 2019 and a regional finals appearance this season, while its girls team earned one point after two straight regional semifinals appearances.
The Eagles will compete in Class 1A, Area 15 with Athens Bible, Lindsay Lane and Oakwood Adventist. Those are all new area opponents for Decatur Heritage.
R.A Hubbard has a new area, moving to Class 1A, Area 16 with Cherokee, Covenant Christian, Shoals Christian and Waterloo after being in an area with Lindsay Lane and Athens Bible this season.
Brewer will compete in Class 5A, Area 14 with Fairview and Guntersville. Lawrence County will be in Class 5A, Area 15 with Russellville and West Point. Ardmore and East Limestone stayed in Class 5A, Area 16 but gained Lee-Huntsville and Mae Jemison as new opponents instead of Madison Academy and Madison County.
West Morgan is in a new area with Brooks and West Limestone. That is Class 4A, Area 15. Priceville has two new Class 4A, Area 13 opponents in Randolph and Westminster Christian. They are joined by St. John Paul II as the fourth team, which was in an area with Priceville this season.
Both Hatton and Tanner are in Class 2A, Area 14 with Tharptown and Whitesburg Chrisitian.
The board will vote on reclassification again after the 2021-2022 winter sports seasons. Spring sports realignments will be announced after spring sports conclude in 2020.
