MONTGOMERY — The Alabama All-Stars used five interceptions to beat Mississippi, 19-7, Saturday in the 34th meeting of the high school classic.
The Alabama defense, led by game most valuable player Ga’Quincy McKinstry of Pinson Valley, intercepted five passes. McKinstry, who has committed to Alabama, had two picks. Saraland’s Terrente Hinton also had two interceptions. Auburn’s Noah Warren had one. The three combined for 120 yards in return yardage.
Gardendale quarterback Will Crowder connected with Pleasant Grove’s Christian Lewis for touchdowns of 28 and 11 yards. Spain Park place-kicker Drake Tabor added two field goals of 25 and 27 yards.
Alabama All-Star Sean Zerkle was the first player to represent Decatur Heritage in the Alabama-Mississippi Classic.
