Softball
Class 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (31-1-1)
2. Fairhope (22-2)
3. Bob Jones (23-3)
4. Spain Park (23-5)
5. Vestavia Hills (18-10)
6. Thompson (28-5)
7. Austin (20-7)
8. Sparkman (17-4)
9. Auburn (16-7)
10. Central-Phenix City (19-5)
Others nominated: Albertville (13-10), Alma Bryant (12-6), Baker (9-17), Daphne (14-15), Dothan (25-7), Enterprise (13-13), Hoover (18-11), Theodore (24-6), Tuscaloosa County (18-11).
Class 6A
1. Athens (27-6)
2. Helena (27-7)
3. Spanish Fort (25-3)
4. Buckhorn (22-8)
5. Hazel Green (22-10)
6. Pell City (20-3)
7. Springville (19-8)
8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (27-7)
9. Muscle Shoals (19-1)
10. Mortimer Jordan (9-13-2)
Others nominated: Baldwin County (8-5), Chelsea (16-10), Chilton County (20-12), Cullman (16-8), Fort Payne (19-6), Gardendale (14-11-1), Hartselle (16-12), Saraland (18-9), Scottsboro (12-10).
Class 5A
1. Faith Academy (15-1-1)
2. Tallassee (16-7-2)
3. Brewbaker Tech (21-5)
4. Elmore County (24-7)
5. Hayden (20-5-1)
6. Ardmore (17-12)
7. Corner (15-8)
8. Alexandria (17-9)
9. Satsuma (21-6)
10. Lawrence County (21-13)
Others nominated: Andalusia (15-11-1), Douglas (14-2), East Limestone (13-8-1), John Carroll (16-7), Lincoln (18-17), Rehobeth (12-13).
Class 4A
1. Rogers (21-5)
2. Curry (27-7)
3. Cleburne County (20-9)
4. Northside (25-6)
5. Madison County (21-6)
6. Dale County (16-13)
7. North Jackson (19-11)
8. Etowah (21-6)
9. LAMP (17-7)
10. St. James (15-6)
Others nominated: Alabama Christian (11-13), Brooks (12-12), Cherokee County (12-9), Gordo (16-13), Madison Academy (12-2), Priceville (12-7-1), West Morgan (7-17), Wilson (13-10).
Class 3A
1. Prattville Christian (17-6)
2. Houston Academy (23-3)
3. Plainview (22-3-1)
4. Pleasant Valley (19-10)
5. Mobile Christian (17-6)
6. Wicksburg (21-13)
7. Opp (24-8-1)
8. Winfield (19-9-1)
9. Danville (12-9)
10. Fyffe (7-5-2)
Others nominated: Beulah (15-11), Elkmont (10-7-1), Geraldine (11-6-1), Lauderdale County (13-13), Oakman (8-8), Ohatchee (17-9-1), T.R. Miller (21-8).
Class 2A
1. Pisgah (16-5)
2. Sumiton Christian (16-9)
3. Hatton (17-12)
4. G.W. Long (11-2)
5. Mars Hill Bible (19-9)
6. Leroy (29-4)
7. Orange Beach (21-7)
8. Spring Garden (13-5)
9. Sand Rock (13-12-1)
10. Red Bay (11-7)
Others nominated: Falkville (10-9), Locust Fork (8-2), Vincent (16-5), West End (6-2), Winston County (7-9).
Class 1A
1. Brantley (14-6)
2. Skyline (15-4)
3. Holy Spirit (6-8)
4. Kinston (10-10)
5. South Lamar (15-7)
6. Appalachian (9-3)
7. Sweet Water (13-15)
8. Athens Bible (9-7)
9. Belgreen (8-12)
10. Woodland (11-14-2)
Others nominated: Berry (12-12), Cherokee (16-6), Millry (16-8), Ragland (10-14), Waterloo (11-13).
Baseball
Class 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (23-2)
2. Auburn (24-2)
3. Vestavia Hills (19-7)
4. Central-Phenix City (22-3)
5. Bob Jones (20-13)
6. James Clemens (21-10)
7. Florence (17-7)
8. Sparkman (16-7)
9. Dothan (18-5)
10. Smiths Station (20-8)
Others nominated: Enterprise (15-10), Grissom (16-7), Huntsville (13-11), Oak Mountain (15-12), Prattville (16-9), Spain Park (17-9).
Class 6A
1. Faith Academy (20-4)
2. Oxford (22-5)
3. Helena (20-6)
4. Cullman (19-10)
5. Hartselle (18-8)
6. Saraland (17-7)
7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (21-8)
8. Mortimer Jordan (26-3)
9. Chelsea (17-13)
10. Gulf Shores (19-8)
Others nominated: Briarwood Christian (10-10), Calera (13-9), Chilton County (15-8), Eufaula (17-7), Hueytown (20-9), Jasper (17-8), Mountain Brook (16-11), Pell City (15-8), Southside-Gadsden (17-7), Spanish Fort (16-12), Wetumpka (17-7).
Class 5A
1. Russellville (25-4)
2. Andalusia (17-5)
3. Leeds (20-5)
4. Rehobeth (17-3)
5. Shelby County (16-7)
6. Alexandria (15-6)
7. Madison Academy (17-9)
8. St. Paul’s (12-6)
9. UMS-Wright (14-8)
10. Lawrence County (15-8)
Other nominated: Charles Henderson (11-11), Elmore County (12-7), Headland (12-6), Holtville (17-7), Pike Road (15-7).
Class 4A
1. Gordo (18-3)
2. American Christian (19-8)
3. Mobile Christian (18-3)
4. West Limestone (20-5)
5. Bibb County (16-5)
6. Straughn (13-3)
7. North Jackson (20-8)
8. Deshler (14-7)
9. Curry (15-7)
10. St. James (17-7)
Others nominated: Brooks (9-9), Cherokee County (12-11), Dale County (11-8-1), Northside (16-5), Oak Grove (14-10), Priceville (15-11).
Class 3A
1. T.R. Miller (22-0)
2. Piedmont (20-4)
3. Fyffe (16-0)
4. Phil Campbell (20-3)
5. Hokes Bluff (13-4)
6. Bayside Academy (16-4)
7. Houston Academy (17-5)
8. Opp (15-5)
9. Childersburg (20-6)
10. Ohatchee (13-7)
Others nominated: Collinsville (11-12), Danville (10-6), Lauderdale County (13-6), Wicksburg (11-6), Winfield (17-10).
Class 2A
1. St. Luke’s (17-3)
2. Westbrook Christian (16-6)
3. G.W. Long (11-8)
4. Spring Garden (15-9)
5. Mars Hill (16-11)
6. Decatur Heritage (19-5)
7. Ariton (14-7)
8. North Sand Mountain (10-2)
9. Ider (18-7)
10. Colbert County (23-6)
Others nominated: Falkville (15-8), Leroy (17-12), Ranburne (14-5), Sand Rock (10-6).
Class 1A
1. Lynn (15-2)
2. Sweet Water (14-8)
3. Brantley (12-6)
4. Lindsay Lane (14-7)
5. Bayshore Christian (16-6)
6. Red Level (9-7)
7. Maplesville (8-5)
8. Hackleburg (13-7)
9. Donoho (11-7)
10. Florala (4-5)
Others nominated: Covenant Christian (13-9), Faith-Anniston (14-6), Sumiton Christian (9-14).
