Austin's Tyler Cooper carries for a first down during the game in Hartselle on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

STATE RANKINGS

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record, total poll points and position in the preseason poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Thompson (23)1-02761
2. Hewitt-Trussville1-01963
3. Hoover1-01954
4. Central-Phenix City0-11432
5. Auburn1-01415
6. Fairhope1-01206
7. Prattville1-06210
8. Dothan0-0568
9. James Clemens0-1397
10. Austin1-032

Others receiving votes: Spain Park (1-0) 20, Daphne (1-0) 16, Oak Mountain (1-0) 6, Theodore (0-1) 3, Vestavia Hills (0-1) 3, Enterprise (0-0) 2, Gadsden City (1-0) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Mountain Brook (14)1-02482
2. Oxford (7)0-12141
3. Blount (1)0-01594
4. Opelika0-01506
5. McGill-Toolen (1)0-01355
6. Pinson Valley0-11133
7. Eufaula1-0977
8. Clay-Chalkville1-0758
9. Gardendale1-05110
10. Saraland1-044

Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (0-0) 10, Spanish Fort (0-1) 6, Briarwood (1-0) 5, Park Crossing (0-1) 2, Stanhope Elmore (1-0) 2.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Central-Clay Co. (18)1-02591
2. Pleasant Grove (4)0-02132
3. St. Paul's (1)1-01883
4. Ramsay1-01654
5. UMS-Wright1-01265
6. Faith-Mobile1-01038
7. Guntersville0-0926
8. Alexandria0-052T9
9. Fairview1-043T9
10. Andalusia0-1307

Others receiving votes: Pike Road (1-0) 24, Center Point (1-0) 10, Fairfield (0-0) 6.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. American Chr. (16)1-02511
2. Bibb Co. (5)1-02102
3. Vigor (1)0-01813
4. Jacksonville (1)1-01525
5. Deshler0-01306
6. Gordo1-01077
7. Madison Co.1-0968
8. Madison Aca.0-0609
9. Etowah0-1534
10. Williamson1-028

Others receiving votes: Good Hope (1-0) 15, Cherokee Co. (1-0) 9, Anniston (0-1) 7, Jackson (1-0) 3, Mobile Chr. (0-0) 3, Geneva (0-1) 2, Priceville (0-0) 2, St. James (0-1) 1, Wilson (1-0) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Piedmont (21)0-02701
2. Fyffe (2)1-02132
3. Walter Wellborn1-01668
4. Reeltown1-01449
5. Pike Co.0-01287
6. Flomaton1-08110
7. T.R. Miller0-1765
8. Catholic-Montgomery0-1614
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen0-1583
10. Ohatchee1-042

Others receiving votes: Providence Chr. (0-1) 30, Opp (1-0) 24, Collinsville (1-0) 7, Montgomery Aca. (1-0) 5, Bayside Aca. (1-0) 4, New Brockton (0-0) 1, Thomasville (0-0) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Leroy (18)0-02601
2. Lanett (4)1-02162
3. Randolph Co. (1)0-01754
4. Red Bay1-01385
5. Mars Hill Bible0-11293
6. Ariton1-01186
7. Luverne1-0828
8. G.W. Long0-0817
9. Spring Garden0-05010
10. Elba1-023

Others receiving votes: Clarke Co. (0-0) 22, North Sand Mountain (0-0) 6, Addison (0-1) 4, Falkville (1-0) 4, Westbrook Chr. (1-0) 2, Aliceville (0-0) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Brantley (18)0-02591
2. Sweet Water (3)0-02102
3 (tie). Maplesville (2)1-01774
3 (tie). Pickens Co.0-01773
5. Linden0-01335
6. Cedar Bluff0-01067
7. Decatur Heritage0-1936
8. Notasulga0-0798
9. Marengo0-04210
10. Fruitdale0-018

Others receiving votes: Donoho (0-0) 7, Valley Head (1-0) 7, Hubbertville (0-0) 1, Winterboro (1-0) 1, Woodland (1-0) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Autauga Aca. (21)0-02701
2. Glenwood (1)1-02093
3. Chambers Aca.1-01724
4. Bessemer Aca.0-11512
5. Pike Liberal Arts0-01205
6. Escambia Aca.1-01136
7. Tuscaloosa Aca.0-0917
8. Monroe Aca. (1)0-0838
9. Edgewood1-0709
10. Jackson Aca.1-02710

Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (0-0) 4, Sparta (0-0) 1.

