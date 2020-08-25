STATE RANKINGS
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record, total poll points and position in the preseason poll:
CLASS 7A
|Team (first-place)
|W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Thompson (23)
|1-0
|276
|1
|2. Hewitt-Trussville
|1-0
|196
|3
|3. Hoover
|1-0
|195
|4
|4. Central-Phenix City
|0-1
|143
|2
|5. Auburn
|1-0
|141
|5
|6. Fairhope
|1-0
|120
|6
|7. Prattville
|1-0
|62
|10
|8. Dothan
|0-0
|56
|8
|9. James Clemens
|0-1
|39
|7
|10. Austin
|1-0
|32
|—
Others receiving votes: Spain Park (1-0) 20, Daphne (1-0) 16, Oak Mountain (1-0) 6, Theodore (0-1) 3, Vestavia Hills (0-1) 3, Enterprise (0-0) 2, Gadsden City (1-0) 1.
CLASS 6A
|Team (first-place)
|W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Mountain Brook (14)
|1-0
|248
|2
|2. Oxford (7)
|0-1
|214
|1
|3. Blount (1)
|0-0
|159
|4
|4. Opelika
|0-0
|150
|6
|5. McGill-Toolen (1)
|0-0
|135
|5
|6. Pinson Valley
|0-1
|113
|3
|7. Eufaula
|1-0
|97
|7
|8. Clay-Chalkville
|1-0
|75
|8
|9. Gardendale
|1-0
|51
|10
|10. Saraland
|1-0
|44
|—
Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (0-0) 10, Spanish Fort (0-1) 6, Briarwood (1-0) 5, Park Crossing (0-1) 2, Stanhope Elmore (1-0) 2.
CLASS 5A
|Team (first-place)
|W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Central-Clay Co. (18)
|1-0
|259
|1
|2. Pleasant Grove (4)
|0-0
|213
|2
|3. St. Paul's (1)
|1-0
|188
|3
|4. Ramsay
|1-0
|165
|4
|5. UMS-Wright
|1-0
|126
|5
|6. Faith-Mobile
|1-0
|103
|8
|7. Guntersville
|0-0
|92
|6
|8. Alexandria
|0-0
|52
|T9
|9. Fairview
|1-0
|43
|T9
|10. Andalusia
|0-1
|30
|7
Others receiving votes: Pike Road (1-0) 24, Center Point (1-0) 10, Fairfield (0-0) 6.
CLASS 4A
|Team (first-place)
|W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. American Chr. (16)
|1-0
|251
|1
|2. Bibb Co. (5)
|1-0
|210
|2
|3. Vigor (1)
|0-0
|181
|3
|4. Jacksonville (1)
|1-0
|152
|5
|5. Deshler
|0-0
|130
|6
|6. Gordo
|1-0
|107
|7
|7. Madison Co.
|1-0
|96
|8
|8. Madison Aca.
|0-0
|60
|9
|9. Etowah
|0-1
|53
|4
|10. Williamson
|1-0
|28
|—
Others receiving votes: Good Hope (1-0) 15, Cherokee Co. (1-0) 9, Anniston (0-1) 7, Jackson (1-0) 3, Mobile Chr. (0-0) 3, Geneva (0-1) 2, Priceville (0-0) 2, St. James (0-1) 1, Wilson (1-0) 1.
CLASS 3A
|Team (first-place)
|W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Piedmont (21)
|0-0
|270
|1
|2. Fyffe (2)
|1-0
|213
|2
|3. Walter Wellborn
|1-0
|166
|8
|4. Reeltown
|1-0
|144
|9
|5. Pike Co.
|0-0
|128
|7
|6. Flomaton
|1-0
|81
|10
|7. T.R. Miller
|0-1
|76
|5
|8. Catholic-Montgomery
|0-1
|61
|4
|9. Hillcrest-Evergreen
|0-1
|58
|3
|10. Ohatchee
|1-0
|42
|—
Others receiving votes: Providence Chr. (0-1) 30, Opp (1-0) 24, Collinsville (1-0) 7, Montgomery Aca. (1-0) 5, Bayside Aca. (1-0) 4, New Brockton (0-0) 1, Thomasville (0-0) 1.
CLASS 2A
|Team (first-place)
|W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Leroy (18)
|0-0
|260
|1
|2. Lanett (4)
|1-0
|216
|2
|3. Randolph Co. (1)
|0-0
|175
|4
|4. Red Bay
|1-0
|138
|5
|5. Mars Hill Bible
|0-1
|129
|3
|6. Ariton
|1-0
|118
|6
|7. Luverne
|1-0
|82
|8
|8. G.W. Long
|0-0
|81
|7
|9. Spring Garden
|0-0
|50
|10
|10. Elba
|1-0
|23
|—
Others receiving votes: Clarke Co. (0-0) 22, North Sand Mountain (0-0) 6, Addison (0-1) 4, Falkville (1-0) 4, Westbrook Chr. (1-0) 2, Aliceville (0-0) 1.
CLASS 1A
|Team (first-place)
|W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Brantley (18)
|0-0
|259
|1
|2. Sweet Water (3)
|0-0
|210
|2
|3 (tie). Maplesville (2)
|1-0
|177
|4
|3 (tie). Pickens Co.
|0-0
|177
|3
|5. Linden
|0-0
|133
|5
|6. Cedar Bluff
|0-0
|106
|7
|7. Decatur Heritage
|0-1
|93
|6
|8. Notasulga
|0-0
|79
|8
|9. Marengo
|0-0
|42
|10
|10. Fruitdale
|0-0
|18
|—
Others receiving votes: Donoho (0-0) 7, Valley Head (1-0) 7, Hubbertville (0-0) 1, Winterboro (1-0) 1, Woodland (1-0) 1.
AISA
|Team (first-place)
|W-L
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Autauga Aca. (21)
|0-0
|270
|1
|2. Glenwood (1)
|1-0
|209
|3
|3. Chambers Aca.
|1-0
|172
|4
|4. Bessemer Aca.
|0-1
|151
|2
|5. Pike Liberal Arts
|0-0
|120
|5
|6. Escambia Aca.
|1-0
|113
|6
|7. Tuscaloosa Aca.
|0-0
|91
|7
|8. Monroe Aca. (1)
|0-0
|83
|8
|9. Edgewood
|1-0
|70
|9
|10. Jackson Aca.
|1-0
|27
|10
Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (0-0) 4, Sparta (0-0) 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.