The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its boys Super All-State team for the 2019-2020 basketball season Wednesday night. The team consists the of the top five players from the state regardless of classification.
Headlining the team is Calhoun’s J.D. Davison, who helped his team win a Class 2A state title. He is the top-ranked prospect in the state for the Class of 2021.
Mountain Brook’s Colby Jones, an Xavier commit, and Lee-Montgomery’s Duke Miles join him on the team from Class 7A. Pinson Valley’s Kam Woods (6A) and Fairfield’s Reginald Perry (5A) round out the selections.
The Decatur area had no boys players make the Super All-State team, but Lindsay Lane’s Tommy Murr was named ASWA boys Class 1A Player of the Week on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.