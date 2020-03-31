The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its Super All-State team for the 2019-2020 basketball season Tuesday night. The team consists the of the top five players from the state regardless of classification.
Headlining the team is Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker, who led her team to the Class 7A state title. She is joined by Hoover’s Aniya Hubbard and Hewitt-Trussville’s Amiya Payne from Class 7A. Farrah Pearson from the Class 6A champion Hazel Green and Niara Jones from Charles Henderson, which won the Class 5A title, rounded out the team.
The Decatur area had no players make the Super All-State team, but Decatur Heritage’s Katie Jones was named ASWA girls Class 1A Player of the Year last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.