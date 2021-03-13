East Limestone’s Jirah Rogers had eight points and four rebounds in 12 minutes Friday to help the Alabama girls All-Stars to a 102-70 win over Mississippi.
Mississippi bounced back to win the boys contest, 93-91. Both games were played at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl Multiplex.
The games were part of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic that began 31 years ago.
Rogers was joined on the girls team by Priceville’s Jenna Walker, who scored two points and had an assist in 36 minutes.
Hartselle’s Brody Peebles represented the area in the boys game. He had four points in 13 minutes of playing time.
Geneva County’s Karoline Striplin was the Alabama MVP in the girls game. The 6-foot-3 Tennessee signee had 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
Calhoun’s J.D. Davison was the Alabama MVP in the boys game. The 6-3 point guard had 35 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals. The Alabama signee is the state’s reigning Mr. Basketball.
