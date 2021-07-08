Hartselle senior Hudson Harden knew that his last season to play tennis in high school was going to be a challenge.
The Tigers had a lot of new faces in the lineup and several returning players had to take on bigger roles.
One of those taking on a new role was Harden. He went from playing No. 5 singles to the No. 1 spot in the lineup. The challenge meant facing much stiffer competition and being the leader for his teammates.
“That’s a lot to ask of a young man, but Hudson came through in a big way,” Hartselle tennis coach Chris Pressnell said. “He’s a good young man who works hard every day to get better. He sets a really good example.”
Harden’s success has earned him the Daily's Player of the Year honors.
Expectations were high for Hartselle boys tennis in 2020. With four talented seniors on the team, the Tigers were a definite contender to at least make some noise at the state tournament.
“We were pretty good from No. 1 to No. 6,” Pressnell said.
The expectations were dashed when COVID forced the season to shut down just as it got going good.
“That was a huge disappointment,” Harden said. “It hurt. I think we had a really good chance at a top-five finish at state.”
Harden knew the natural progression of order had him sliding up to the No. 1 singles spot, but he wanted to earn it and not have it handed to him. He stepped up his offseason work to be ready for the opportunity.
“He’s always had a big impact serve, but it got even better this year,” Pressnell said. “The consistency and pace of his game also improved. Mix in the fact that he’s so athletic and his game really went to the next level.”
Harden advanced to the sectional finals in singles and doubles with his partner Eli Terry.
That may not be the end of his tennis career. He has the opportunity to walk on at Wallace State. That’s pretty amazing for someone who didn’t find tennis until he was in the eighth grade.
“I played baseball since I was young, but wanted to try something different,” Harden said. “I had a good friend playing tennis. I tried it and found that it was the sport I really love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.