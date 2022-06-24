Decatur tennis player Hampton DeMent had a season to remember.
During the regular season, the junior was near perfect. He went undefeated (10-0) at No. 1 singles. He and doubles teammate Brady Mann suffered just one loss (9-1) playing at No. 1.
The success continued in the postseason with championships at sectional in singles and doubles. DeMent advanced all the way to the state quarterfinals in singles. He and Mann advanced to the state semifinals in doubles.
“The crazy thing about state was that Hampton and Brady went as individuals,” Decatur coach Amanda Whitmire said. “Our team didn’t qualify. Because of how well Hampton and Brady did at state, Decatur finished 11th in the team standings out of 17 teams.”
DeMent is The Decatur Daily’s Player of the Year. It’s a repeat for DeMent, who received it in 2019 as an eighth grader.
This last couple of years has been about growth for DeMent, literally. He’s gone from 5-foot-6 to 6-4 and probably has some more growth to come. The added length means a greater wing span, which comes in handy on the tennis court.
“It’s really changed how I hit the ball,” DeMent said. “It’s easier to get on top of the ball.
“Playing defense has also changed. I can cover more of the court and cut down the angles on where opponents can hit the ball.”
The growth has also come in how he’s developed as a doubles player. DeMent and Mann had been a doubles team earlier in their careers. Their success wasn’t what they wanted. This season they got back together, and the results speak for themselves with the run to the state tournament semifinals.
“Playing doubles is not easy for some people,” Whitmire said. “When you play singles, you have to cover the whole court. You have to get to every shot.
“You can’t do that when you play doubles. It’s not about getting to every shot. It’s two people having to think alike and play as one unit.”
DeMent said the success in doubles was probably the highlight of the season for him.
“We finally figured out how to do it,” DeMent said. “I think we can even be better next season.”
Whitmire doesn’t doubt it.
“Hampton is really driven to be the best he can be,” Whitmire said. “I’m excited to see what he can do for his senior season.”
