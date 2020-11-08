Four Hartselle Tigers lead the All-Morgan County team.
The four players are Lillyanna Cartee, Hailey Holshouser, Grace Tapscott and Jessica Jarrett.
Hartselle won the Morgan County Tournament and finished runner-up in the Class 6A state tournament.
Other players selected by the coaches were Morgan Moseley, Allie Bice and Abby Yerby of West Morgan; Sydney Wilson and Chloe Shadden of Brewer; Lawren Hayes and T’ara Covington of Austin; Zoey Sales of Decatur; Haley McClendon of Falkville; Emily Hubbard of Decatur Heritage; Katrina Rotermund of Priceville and Savanah Free of Danville.
