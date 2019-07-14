Decatur Red Raiders running back Kenny Cannon has one more chance to show off his explosive speed on the football field.
Cannon will carry the football for the North team in Thursday’s North-South All-Star football game at Montgomery's Cramton Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Last fall, Cannon was a member of The Daily’s All-Area team after rushing for 1,232 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Cannon has signed to run track for Voorhes College in South Carolina.
There are 15 area athletes competing in the Alabama High School Athletic Association's All-Star Week. It starts Tuesday with basketball and baseball.
Three area basketball players scheduled to play are Decatur Heritage’s GianCarlo Valdez, East Limestone’s Austin Harvell and Lindsay Lane’s Tommy Murr. All three were first-team All-State selections. Valdez starred on Decatur Heritage’s Class 1A state championship team.
Softball, cross-country and soccer are Wednesday. Hatton coach Denton Bowling will coach the North softball team, which includes Hatton’s Ashley Berryman, Athens Bible’s Aubree Todd, Danville’s Emma Broadfoot and Ardmore’s Sydney Hall. Berryman, Broadfoot and Hall were all first-team All-State selections.
Decatur has two participants in soccer. Sara Burgreen will represent the Red Raiders on the field. Sara Beth Dunlap will coach from the sidelines.
The area will be represented in the cross-country meet by Lawrence County’s Emily Daniel, West Limestone’s Cassidy Winter and Athens’ Guy Greenhaw.
The competition closes out Thursday with the football game that night, but during the day there will be volleyball, golf and tennis.
Athens Bible’s Mackenzie Davis and Lawrence County’s Samantha Parker are playing volleyball. Clements’ Abigail Baker will compete in golf.
The South holds a 30-27-2 advantage in football. The North has dominated overall in baseball, basketball, softball, soccer and volleyball.
