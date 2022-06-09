Golfers Jinger Heath and Tristin Wisener of Hartselle and Nolen Wolfe of Athens will compete in next month’s All-Star Week competition in Montgomery.
The North and South teams were announced Wednesday.
Heath shot a 6-under 66 at the state tournament last month and finished second overall in Class 6A. Wisener earned low medalist honors at sub-state with a 4-under 68.
Wolfe was one of the top players in north Alabama with several low medalist honors during the season.
The All-Star Week teams are comprised of 2023 rising seniors. They were chosen by a special coaches committee from nominations received from coaches at Alabama High School Athletic Association schools.
The complete rosters can be found at ahsaa.com.
All-Star Week features competition in baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, cross country, tennis and golf. It takes place July 18-22.
