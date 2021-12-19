Three area football teams dominated the headlines during the 2021 season.
So it’s fitting that when it comes to post-season honors, those three schools lead the way with 10 players selected to the Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State teams.
Nine area players were first-team selections. Ten made second team. There were nine honorable mention selections.
Hartselle (10-1), Priceville (10-2) and Decatur Heritage (10-3) all hit the 10-win threshold. Hartselle and Decatur Heritage both won region championships. Priceville finished second in its region.
When it comes to All-State selections, Class 1A Decatur Heritage had the most with five. Making first team are quarterback Brayden Kyle, receiver Alex Malone and lineman Saxon Sample. Kyle is a repeat first-team All-State selection.
Decatur Heritage defensive back Tyler Founds and linebacker Nash Rippen are second-team selections.
Representing Hartselle on the first team is offensive lineman Braxton Quattlebaum. The Tigers had second-team selections with linebacker Kaleb Moore and receiver Izayah Fletcher. Honorable mention honors go to quarterback JT Blackwood, running back Ri Fletcher and kicker Crawford Lang.
Priceville landed two first-team selections in offensive lineman Tyler Cappi and running back Mason Cartee. Cappi was a first-team selection in 2020 and a second-team pick in 2019.
Eleven area schools had players honored by the ASWA. Here’s a look at the players for each school:
Class 1A
Decatur Heritage: Kyle had one of the all-team great seasons in state history with 2,855 yards passing and 39 touchdowns. The senior also rushed for 1,550 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Malone (Sr.) caught 44 passes for 1,017 yards and 13 touchdowns. Sample (Sr.) led the offensive line. Founds (Sr.) had 85 tackles and five interceptions. Rippen (Sr.) recorded 91 tackles with two interceptions.
R.A. Hubbard: The Chiefs had first-team selections in defensive back Keyondrick Cobb (Sr.) and defensive lineman Montavius Orr (Sr.). Cobb had six interceptions to go with 90 tackles. Orr’s 117 stops included 26 tackles for losses and 12 sacks.
Class 2A
Tanner: The Rattlers had a first-team selection in offensive lineman D’Andre Chandler (Sr.), a second-team pick in receiver Skyler Townsend (Soph.) and an honorable mention selection in defensive lineman Jakeem Fletcher (Sr.). Townsend had 32 receptions for 699 yards and nine touchdowns. Fletcher recorded 85 tackles and 18 tackles for losses.
Hatton: Offensive linemen Braden Stafford (Jr.) and Aiden Smith (Sr.) were both second-team selections. Briley Kirby (Jr.) was a second-team selection at punter. The junior had seven of 22 punts downed inside the 20.
Class 3A
Danville: Defensive lineman Kameron Hogan (Sr.) is an honorable mention selection after recording 133 tackles with 49 tackles for losses and 23 sacks.
Clements: Linebacker Brady Moore (Jr.) is an honorable mention selection with 98 tackles.
Class 4A
Priceville: First-team pick Cappi (Sr.) and honorable mention selection Holmes (Sr.) led the way in the offensive line for first-team running back Mason Cartee (Jr.), who rushed for 2,363 yards and 32 touchdowns. Honorable mention selection Langlois at linebacker had 131 tackles, 12.5 tackles for losses and five interceptions.
Class 5A
Ardmore: Linebacker Bryce Moore (Sr.), a second-team selection, recorded 150 tackles.
Class 6A
Hartselle: Quattlebaum (Sr.) allowed zero sacks while recording 51 knock down blocks on his path to first-team status. The second-team selection for Moore (Sr.) comes after he had a team-high 150 tackles. Izayah Fletcher (Jr.) was a second-team selection at receiver with 52 catches for 852 yards and eight touchdowns.
Honorable mention honors went to quarterback JT Blackwood (Sr.), who threw for 2,180 yards and 20 touchdowns, running back Ri Fletcher (Soph.), who rushed for 1,053 yards and 18 touchdowns on just 89 carries and kicker Crawford Lang (Jr.), who was 50 of 50 on PATs.
Decatur: Jacob McRae (Sr.) closed out his career making second-team after a season with 91 tackles, including 21 tackles for losses.
Class 7A
Austin: Maurice Jones (Soph.) touched the ball 34 times and scored seven touchdowns. He caught 15 passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns. Jones also returned six punts with one being returned for a score. He returned two of 13 kickoff returns for touchdowns.
