When football teams have successful seasons, it usually means postseason honors for star players.
That’s what has happened for 28 high school players in The Daily’s coverage area. They have been recognized by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. The 28 players represent 14 area schools.
Decatur Heritage leads the way with five players named in Class 1A. They are seniors Hank Davis, Carter Sample, Colton Keith and Jackson Kyle and sophomore Tyler Founds. Sample is a repeat selection at first-team offensive line.
Falkville had four selections. Austin and Priceville each had three. Schools with two selections include Clements, East Lawrence and Hatton. Schools with one player honored are Decatur, Athens, Lawrence County, Danville, West Limestone, Tanner and R.A. Hubbard.
It’s been awhile for some of the area schools represented this season. East Lawrence running back Dylan Hunter and offensive lineman Dakota Hamilton are the first Eagles selected since 2008.
Clements running back Jairrice Pryor and defensive back Miles Fleming are the first Colts honored since 2009. Danville defensive lineman Calup Cunningham is the first Hawk to receive All-State football honors since 2010.
Representing Priceville is junior running back Jerry Burton. His teammates in the offensive line, senior Michael McNutt and junior Tyler Cappi, are both All-State selections.
Burton, McNutt and Cappi are the first Priceville players honored since quarterback Kaleb Barker was the Class 4A Back of the Year in 2015. Barker was also the first Priceville player to receive All-State honors since the football program started in 2002.
Here’s a look at the ASWA All-State honors by school:
--
Class 7A
Austin: Second-team honors went to junior wide receiver Tre Shackelford (40 catches, 872 yards and 10 touchdowns) and senior linebacker Awysum Harris (105 tackles, 14 for losses and three interceptions). Junior Quincy Crittendon (2,217 yards and 21 touchdowns on 114 of 198 attempts) made the honorable mention list at quarterback.
--
Class 6A
Decatur: Smith Coon was a second-team selection at athlete. The senior had 1,241 all-purpose yards with 16 catches for 396 yards, 396 yards on punt returns and 449 yards on kickoff returns. He also had two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
Athens: Honorable mention honors went to junior Rush Boyett. He had 111 tackles, including 18 for losses.
--
Class 5A
Lawrence County: Senior Brody Franks was a terror in the defensive line and earned first-team selection. He recorded 127 tackles with 17 for losses, including 10 sacks.
--
Class 4A
Priceville: Burton led all rushers in Class 4A with 2,510 yards. He also scored 33 touchdowns. McNutt (6-foot-7, 330 pounds) and Cappi (6-2, 275) led an offensive line that blocked for over 4,000 yards rushing. Burton and McNutt were first-team selections. Cappi was a second-team pick.
Danville: Cunningham was a second-team selection. The senior had 98 tackles, 25 for losses and 6.5 sacks.
West Limestone: Junior wide receiver River Helms (45 receptions, 752 yards and 13 touchdowns) is a second-team selection.
--
Class 3A
Clements: The senior Pryor was a first-team running back selection after rushing for 1,755 yards and 28 touchdowns on 175 carries. Fleming, also a senior, was an honorable mention selection at defensive back after making four interceptions and 89 tackles.
East Lawrence: Hunter was a second-team selection at running back. The senior rushed for 1,309 yards and 12 touchdowns on 218 carries. Helping to lead the way was fellow senior Hamilton (6-2, 318), a second-team offensive line selection.
--
Class 2A
Hatton: The Hornets landed two first-team selections with seniors Gage Saint (6-5, 290) in the offensive line and Jaxson Mitchell at defensive back (six interceptions, 77 tackles). The last time the Hornets had more than one All-State selection in a year was 2004.
Tanner: Senior Jeremiah “JJ” Jones is a first-team selection at wide receiver (30 catches 720 yards, 11 touchdowns). He is Tanner’s first All-State selection since 2016.
--
Class 1A
Decatur Heritage: The Eagles racked up after a 12-1 season. Joining Sample as first-team selections are Davis at linebacker (team-leading 119 tackles) and Founds at defensive back (six interceptions, 57 tackles in nine games). The second-team selections were Keith at running back (1,275 yards and 17 touchdowns on 145 carries) and Kyle at defensive back (five interceptions and 62 tackles.)
Falkville: Christian Angulo is now a three-time All-State selection. After making it as a wide receiver in 2017 and 2018, the junior is a second-team selection at running back (1,300 yards, 18 touchdowns on 169 carries). Also on the second team are junior Luke Fitzgerald at linebacker (94 tackles, 12 for losses) and junior Mikel Philyaw at wide receiver (48 receptions for 721 yards, nine touchdowns). Senior offensive lineman Travis Ricks was an honorable mention selection.
R.A. Hubbard: Ca’ni McCoy is now a two-time first-team selection at defensive line. The senior closed out his career with 101 tackles, 39 tackles for losses and 8.5 sacks.
