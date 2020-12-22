Part of Falkville’s athletic tradition has been posting a sign to recognize All-State honors.
The school is going to need a big sign to tell the Christian Angulo story. The Falkville football player has become the school’s first four-time All-State selection.
Angulo is a Class 2A first-team All-State selection at defensive back by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. He had 63 tackles and seven interceptions in 10 games this season.
There were 26 other area players from 14 schools honored as All-State — seven are first-team selections and 11 second-teamers — or honorable mention.
The six other first-team selections are Austin receiver Tre Shackelford at athlete, Decatur Heritage quarterback Brayden Kyle, Falkville offensive lineman Jackson Blackwell, Priceville offensive lineman Tyler Cappi, Ardmore athlete Chris Allen and West Limestone receiver River Helms.
Class 7A Austin leads the area All-State group with five selections, all seniors. They are Shackelford, Jevon Jackson at second-team running back, and honorable mention selections Quincy Crittendon at quarterback, defensive back Jaden Baker and linebacker Ronald Fletcher.
Falkville had three selections. Schools with two selections include, Hartselle, East Lawrence, West Limestone, Priceville, Decatur Heritage, Hatton and Tanner. Schools with one selection are Ardmore, Lawrence County, East Limestone, Athens and R.A. Hubbard.
Falkville’s Angulo was a Class 2A second-team selection at receiver in 2017 as a freshman. The next year, he was a Class 1A second-team selection at receiver. In 2019, he was again a Class 2A second-team selection, but it was at running back when he rushed for 1,300 yards, 18 touchdowns.
Angulo certainly had the numbers to be All-State at running back this season. He rushed for 1,287 yards and scored 22 touchdowns. He also added touchdowns receiving (1), passing (1) and on an interception return. In his four seasons, Falkville was a combined 33-13 with four playoff appearances.
Here’s a look at the ASWA All-State honors by area school:
--
Class 7A
Austin: Shackelford was a second-team selection at receiver last year. This year the senior is on the first team as an athlete because he also returned kicks. He did have his best season receiving with 55 catches for 1,112 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Jackson rushed for 1,116 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass and returned two kicks for scores. Crittendon threw for 2,322 yards and 24 touchdowns and ran for 740 yards and seven touchdowns. Baker led the Black Bears with five interceptions. Fletcher led the team with 115 tackles.
--
Class 6A
Hartselle: Defensive lineman Kelvin Morris (99 tackles, 5.5 sacks) is a second-team pick. He signed with UTC last week. Kicker Crawford was an honorable mention.
Athens: Linebacker Jack Tregoning (143 tackles) is a second-team selection.
--
Class 5A
Ardmore: Allen found six ways to get on the score line this season. The first-team All-State selection as an athlete passed for one touchdown, rushed for five, returned two interceptions for scores, returned one recovered fumble, ran two kickoffs back and returned two punts for scores. He gives the Tigers a first-team selection for the first time since running back Derrick Green in 2006.
East Limestone: Offensive lineman Tyler Moore (6-5, 323) is a second-team selection.
Lawrence County: Receiver Garrett Lee (53 catches for 805 yards and 11 touchdowns) is a second-team selection.
--
Class 4A
Priceville: Lineman Tyler Cappi (6-2, 300) moved up to first team after being a second-team selection last season. Running back Jerry Burton (1,256 yards, 15 touchdowns) made the honorable mention list.
West Limestone: Receiver River Helms (38 receptions, 595 yards and 10 touchdowns) fought off double and triple coverage to move up from a second-team selection in 2019 to first team this season. Thorne Slaton made the honorable mention list as an athlete while doing most of his damage at running back (1,468 yards and 18 touchdowns) and also returning kicks, including two for touchdowns.
--
Class 3A
East Lawrence: The Eagles had two second-team selections in offensive lineman Blaine Fagan (6-3, 285) and defensive back Nate Tucker (12 tackles for losses, one interception, two kick returns for touchdowns).
--
Class 2A
Falkville: After Angulo and Blackwell (6-3, 335) made first-team, kicker Jordan Greenfield was a second-team pick.
Hatton: Second-team selection Jaxson Mitchell made the team at defensive back (45 tackles, one interception, three fumble recoveries), but the two-time All-State selection did a little bit of everything for the Hornets. He rushed for 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also caught three touchdowns passes and returned kicks. Punter Briley Kerby (39.5 average, long of 54, four of 11 downed inside the 20) was an honorable mention selection.
Tanner: Running back Michael Guster (1,346 yards, 13 touchdowns) and offensive lineman Eric Jefferson (5-10, 275) were honorable mention selections.
--
Class 1A
Decatur Heritage: After Kyle made first team, his favorite receiver Sean Zerkle (42 catches, 930 yards, 12 touchdowns), was a second-team selection.
R.A. Hubbard: Offensive lineman Xavier Horton (6-1, 260) was a second-team selection.
