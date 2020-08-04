Jerry Burton was the centerpiece of a Priceville offense that made the third football playoff appearance in school history in 2019, but his nerves on the field were nothing compared to the first time he performed on stage in a school musical.
“I remember the first show we did, we had people from our school there,” said Burton, a senior. “I walked out and all I heard was screaming.”
The All-State running back auditioned for his first musical his sophomore year— "Bye Bye Birdie"— after Priceville High’s production of "Oklahoma!" the year before grabbed his attention. He ended up earning the role of Hugo Peabody.
“It was pretty hard to get a line off, because I didn’t really know to wait until they stopped cheering,” Burton said. “I’m always staring at my script before I go out there. I’ll throw the book down right before and go out for my scene.”
Burton garnered attention in football his junior year after a stellar performance for a historic Priceville team. He rushed for 2,510 yards and 33 touchdowns. He was a first-team All-State selection, and Priceville won its first playoff game in history.
When he made a leap on the field, he also made one on stage. After mostly starring in Priceville High productions, Burton decided to audition for Dream Weavers' production of "Frozen Jr."— a stage version of the Disney movie with teenagers and children making up the cast. Burton earned the male lead role of Kristoff. The show had performances in February at the Princess Theatre in Decatur.
“I really like doing it. I don’t like having a label like ‘Oh, he’s just a football player,'” Burton said. “Well, I am a football player, but I also do these other things, too.”
Burton said his two passions exist simultaneously. He will almost certainly be a big part of the team this year playing both running back and linebacker when Priceville plays at Brewer for its first game Aug. 28. If the school is able to hold a musical in the spring, it’s likely Burton will play a big role in that as well.
He said he’s able to work on both football and theater without getting overwhelmed. He usually devotes most of his summers and falls to football. His spring months are usually for working on his acting and singing skills.
“I usually switch to theater mode after the season,” Burton said. “It’s a pretty easy balance for me.”
He said the biggest difference between the two is that in football he usually gets second or sometimes third chances. If he has a bad play in football, he can make up for it on the next play. It’s hard to have similar chances during a live performance.
“I can mess up in football and fix it,” he said. “I can’t really go back and fix it on stage. I guess they’re still similar. You have to put the mess-up behind you. They both build character in the same way.”
So far, Burton is excelling in both. He earned the Decatur Daily’s Class 1A-4A Player of the Year for his role in Priceville’s 8-4 season that came to an end in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
He’s also played multiple leading roles in stage productions. His coach, Chris Foster, said those accomplishments don’t affect the way he treats people.
“Jerry is probably the most humble kid I’ve ever met,” he said. “He never draws attention to himself. He walks to practice with a different kid each time. He treats freshmen the same way as the seniors.”
Foster, who became coach of Priceville in late July last year, said Burton was the perfect player for his run-heavy system. He remembered the team’s 37-36 win over North Jackson as one of the games where Burton’s work ethic stood out.
“He’s off by the side by himself in the locker room,” Foster said. “We found out then that he had a migraine the whole game, and he had just carried it 43 times. He had as many carries as he had in a game to seal the playoffs for us.”
Burton said he wants to make the most of his senior season . With the season creeping up, he’s looking to leave a good impression on the younger players. Another 2,000-yard season wouldn’t hurt, either.
“I just want to see the whole team develop as players,” Burton said. “We are seniors, and we have to lay the ground for the younger guys.”
