Boys
Rowe Allen, Elkmont
The junior QB completed 18 of 31 passes for 339 yards and seven touchdowns in a 45-36 win over Hanceville. He also rushed for 46 yards. "I am very proud of Rowe Allen being voted player of the week,” coach Duane Wales said. "Rowe set a school record with seven TD passes. He led a great second-half comeback with his play and leadership vs. Hanceville. This was a great way to end this season and serve as a springboard into his … senior year."
Girls
Cara Glass, Lindsay Lane
Glass' nine kills led Lindsay Lane to a 25-23, 25-23, 25-15 win over Kinston in the Class 1A state quarterfinals. "Cara has been a five-year varsity player for the volleyball team and has been very versatile, playing all three hitting positions on the front row," coach Alex Dizon said. "Her leadership and competitiveness have been instrumental in getting Lindsay Lane to two Final Four appearances in the past three years."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Priceville’s Jerry Burton, Lawrence County’s Gage Dutton, and West Limestone’s River Helms. Girls: Lindsay Lane’s Lindsey Holland and Hartselle’s Lillyanna Cartee and Grace Tapscott.
