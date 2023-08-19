PRICEVILLE — Sometimes, life doesn't always happen the way you think it will.
Jake England knows that all too well.
The Priceville senior transferred from Hartselle and joined the Bulldogs to be their starting safety and contribute on special teams.
He eventually added starting quarterback to the list.
"It's kind of funny," England said. "They asked me if I could throw a football and I said 'yeah' and I threw some passes and started getting quarterback reps and weeks went on and I won the position."
Losing Jackson Prickett to graduation left Priceville's roster without any varsity playing experience at quarterback.
Since the Bulldogs' offense is heavily run-oriented, head coach Chris Foster said leadership was the main quality he sought for the role.
Foster found it England.
"He's not afraid to lead young men," Foster said. "He's willing to call them out when they're doing what they're not supposed to be doing, holding them to a higher standard.
"Our style of offense is we're not asking the kid to come in and throw it 20 times a game," Foster said. "Just come in and be a great leader, be a physical presence running the ball."
England has three years of varsity experience on defense, as a starting strong safety, and special teams. He did, however, play quarterback in seventh and eighth grade.
England said he was the starter in seventh grade before splitting time between quarterback and defense in the eighth grade.
When England joined the Bulldogs, the offense was working on the 2-minute drill.
"Jake impacted our team as soon as he walked in," senior offensive lineman Brody Oliver said. "Coming into the summer, our goal was to find our identity as a team. Jake has come into Priceville and brought not only a bag of skill sets, including a laser arm, but also an attitude matched with the mentality coach Foster pushes us to have."
Soon, England and Foster had a one-on-one conversation about quarterback.
"One of the things that stuck out was his arm strength," said Foster, who told England, "'We've got some opportunities here for you, if you can learn to read some defenses and make some plays for us.'
"He demonstrated that throughout the summer, so he earned the spot."
Senior running back Blitz Clemons welcomed England's emergence.
"Jake came to us at the perfect time," Clemons said. "I was having to take the quarterback snaps at a certain point in time and Jake coming along was like a piece to a puzzle that we were missing."
Offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Matt Morris said he has also been pleased with England's integration.
"He's jumped right in and bought into our culture," Morris said. "He's already showing leadership skills that will help us, like he's been here with us for years. He's got a good attitude and is very coachable. He's a physical runner and has shown that he can throw well, too. Fits in well with what we do."
England said his experience on defense has helped him on offense.
"Playing defense for so long, reading the defense is pretty easy to me," England said. "Running the ball, not really familiar with it but kind of getting used to it as days go by."
With his additional duties as quarterback, England has focused even more on his conditioning.
"I've definitely had to get in better shape this season to play both ways," England said. "Yes, it had been difficult to learn both ways and learning the schemes but coach Foster and coach (Preston) Potter have help me tremendously and made it easier on me."
