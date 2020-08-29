Ardmore 53, Elkmont 12: The host Tigers spent Saturday afternoon taking the 75th renewal of this rivalry.
Ardmore quarterback Owen Doss threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third on a seven-yard run while rushing for 135 yards all in the first half. Doss’ touchdown passes covered 40 yards to Connor Harbin and 15 to Cason Hodges.
Also scoring for Ardmore was Chris Allen on a three-yard run and a 95-yard kickoff return. Thomas Colston had a 12-yard TD run, and Luke Hogan had a 52-yard scoring run.
Ardmore held Elkmont to minus six yards of offense in the first half.
The Red Devils’ touchdowns came in the fourth quarter on passes from Ty Roberts to Hunter Broadway for 75 yards and Nick Chambless for 35 yards.
The series now stands in Ardmore’s favor at 48-27. The Tigers have won the last six meetings and eight of the last nine.
Ardmore (2-0) hosts Brewer on Friday in a Class 5A, Region 8 game. Elkmont (0-2) travels to Phil Campbell for a Class 3A, Region 8 game.
