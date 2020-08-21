TANNER — Class 5A Ardmore's defense scored four touchdowns en route to beating 2A Tanner 42-18 on Thursday.
Defensive back Chris Allen returned two interceptions of 62 and 80 yards for scores. Defensive lineman Nathan Reyer scooped up two Tanner fumbles for 45- and 63-yard scores.
"We've been working the whole entire summer just trying to put the ball on the ground so the defense can pick it up and score," Allen said.
Quarterback Owen Doss threw a 65‐yard touchdown pass to receiver Connor Harnin. Running back Thomas Colston added a 62-yard run for a score.
"I wish our offense would have started out the way our defense did," Doss said. "But defense is what got this game started and we really do thank them for that."
Evan Fuqua, quarterback Skylar Townsend and Michael Guster had touchdown runs of 21, 1 and 42 yards, respectively, for Tanner. Alex Guster had an interception for Tanner.
