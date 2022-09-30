ARDMORE — Brayden Hillis connected with Noah Stafford for two long Ardmore touchdown passes, but it was not enough to offset Elijah Frost's five TD runs that gave Fairview a 42-12 victory Friday night.
Hillis had scoring strikes of 49 and 50 yards to Stafford in the third quarter. Frost scored on runs of 46, 15, 76, 37 and 12 yards and finished with 338 rushing yards on 20 carries. Thomas Colston rushed for 119 yards on 20 attempts for Ardmore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.