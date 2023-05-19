OXFORD — When it comes to the state softball tournament, everything is about the blue trophy.
That’s the reward for winning a state championship.
The red trophy that goes to the runner-up is treated like a mean step-sister. No one wants anything to do with it.
The Ardmore softball team got a red trophy as a souvenir late Thursday night for its second-place finish in the Class 5A state tournament.
“When we were having our last team meeting in the locker room after the trophy presentation, one of the girls said she didn’t care anything about the red trophy,” Ardmore coach Jacob Sparkman said. “I told her one of these days you will care about it. You will remember how hard this team worked to bring it home.”
It is true that someday that player and her teammates will look at it with fond memories, but it was difficult Thursday after losing the championship to Brewbaker Tech out of Montgomery.
Ardmore, which finished 35-20 overall this season, went 3-0 on Wednesday and sat in the catbird seat going into Thursday’s play. Whichever team that showed up out of the loser’s bracket had to beat Ardmore twice. Sparkman’s Tigers needed just one win.
Brewbaker took Game 1, 3-2. The game that started at 1:50 p.m. had a six-hour delay due to thunderstorms in the area.
That forced Game 2 that started at 9:50 p.m. Brewbaker (46-10) took that contest, 4-0. It ended at 11:39 p.m.
“It’s tough when you come down here and run into a buzz saw,” Sparkman said. “They have a great team. They are well coached and those girls can play. I’ve never seen a team that can hit the ball like they can.”
The sister combination of Khamiyah and Taniyah Brown proved to be the difference. Khamiyah was the catcher. Taniyah was the pitcher and tournament MVP.
Khamiyah went a combined 3-for -6 with a double and four RBIs. Taniyah hit a home run in the first game that proved to be the difference in the one-run game. She also threw all 14 innings against Ardmore and held the Tigers to two runs on 10 hits.
The sisters have signed to play at Memphis for former Alabama player and assistant coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro.
Ardmore had its own star power in senior pitcher Ella Singletary. The Tennessee Southern signee threw every pitch in Ardmore’s five tournament games. In 36 innings she allowed nine earned runs while striking out 34. She threw 489 pitches.
“I’m so proud of what this team accomplished,” Singletary said. “I don’t think anybody, including ourselves, believed at the start of the season that we would be here.”
Ardmore loses five other seniors in sisters Sara and Sydney Sanders along with Harlee Rich, Malaya Stone and Addison Kilgore.
Ardmore advanced to the finals by winning three games without an explosion of offense. They outscored their opponents 9-5 on Wednesday. The Tigers had just nine hits while scoring nine runs. The Tigers totaled just 10 hits in 14 innings against Brewbaker.
“We hit the ball well, but it seemed like it was right at one of them,” Sparkman said. “They made some great plays. If one or two goes our way, it’s a different outcome.”
In the final game, Ardmore had the leadoff batter reach base four times. The Tigers left eight runners on base.
Ardmore was looking for its first state championship since 2010. The Tigers were runners-up in 2008 and 2021. They also made state tournament appearances in 2004, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2017 and 2019.
“I’ve been at Ardmore three years and we’ve been to state twice,” Sparkman said. “There are high expectations for this program. It’s a great place to be.”
