COXEY — Ardmore improved to 4-1 on the season with a 38-18 victory over county foe Clements on Friday night.
Ardmore led 14-0 at the half after two touchdowns by Owen Doss. Doss added another in the third. Teammate Chris Allen also accounted for a Tiger touchdown.
Ardmore hosts Russellville on Friday, while Clements (1-4) travels to Lauderdale County.
