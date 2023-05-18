Wednesday’s experience at the state softball tournament in Oxford could not have been more different for Ardmore and Danville.
Ardmore (35-18) went 3-0 and is scheduled to play for the Class 5A state championship Thursday at 1:30 p.m. The Tigers were no-hit in their first win and scored just nine runs on the day.
“Man what day. We showed that playing good defense and having great pitching can get you to a championship game,” Ardmore coach Jacob Sparkman said.
Ardmore is looking for its first state championship since 2010.
Danville (17-24) went 0-2 and saw its magical run to the Class 3A state tournament come to an end. The Hawks with just one senior on the roster were the only team to advance to state with a losing record.
“Our youth showed up today. We just could never get it going,” Ferguson said. “The experience that we gained was priceless when it comes to preparing for the future.”
The future is now for Ardmore, which features a roster with six seniors. It was senior Sara Sanders who drove in the game winner in a 3-2 win over Elmore County that moved Ardmore into Thursday’s championship game.
It was senior Ella Singletary who dominated in the pitching circle. Singletary pitched 22 innings, gave up 12 hits and five runs, walked nine and struck out 22. She totaled 306 pitches for the day.
“Ella’s a competitor and a workhorse,” Sparkman said. “She did a great job locating her pitches all day. “
--
Ardmore 2, Marbury 1: It was a classic pitching duel between Ardmore’s Singletary and Marbury’s Skylar Barks in the opening game for both teams.
Both pitchers threw complete games. Singletary earned the win while giving up just two hits and striking out seven. Barks got the loss while allowing no hits and striking out nine.
Ardmore got its two runs in the second. Payton Pennington scored on a sacrifice fly by Ragan Brownlow. Aynslee Malone scored on a passed ball. Marbury’s run came in the fifth on a passed ball.
--
Ardmore 4, Moody 2: Singletary led the way again while giving up just five hits and two runs in seven innings with five strikeouts in the second-round game.
The Tigers jumped on the scoreboard first with two runs in the first inning on RBI singles from Sara Sanders and Ashlyn Mullins. Sanders singled in another run in the third inning. Elizabeth Riley’s double scored Singletary with the fourth run in the fifth inning.
--
Ardmore 3, Elmore County 2: The Tigers showed again that they can find a way to win without many hits. They had three hits and three walks against Elmore County.
King led off the bottom of the 8th with a walk. She advanced to third on Singletary’s single. Elmore County then intentionally walked Ellie Riley to load the bases. Sanders had a 2-2 count when she hit the fly ball to right that turned into a game-winning sacrifice fly.
--
St. James 7, Danville 3: The Hawks got off to a rough start with the Trojans from Montgomery scoring two runs in the first and four more in the second.
Danville bounced back with two runs in the bottom of the second. The rally was sparked by singles from Aubrey Reed, Hanah Tillman, Adily Alberti and Isbella Guest. Both teams added single runs in the seventh inning.
Guest went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Kirstyn Robinson also had a double.
Eighth-grade starting pitcher McKinley McCaghren gave up four earned runs in 1 1/3 innings. Tillman, a senior, threw 5 2/3 innings and gave up three earned runs.
--
Piedmont 8, Danville 0: The Hawks (17-24) could not get the bats started and saw their season come to an end. They totaled just six hits and no extra base hits. Piedmont scored four runs in the third and four more in the fourth.
Danville totaled six hits in the two games. The Hawks had just two extra base hits and two walks with 18 strikeouts.
“Our girls now know what is needed to get to where every high school team wants to be, and that is a chance to win a blue trophy,” Ferguson said.
