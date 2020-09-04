ARDMORE — Another week, another explosive performance by the Ardmore offense. The Tigers put up 48 points Friday night on their way to notching win No. 3 of the season, a 48-7 rout of Brewer.
Ardmore’s Chris Allen was one of the ones who found the end zone often.
He accounted for three Ardmore touchdowns with a 7-yard run, a 2-yard run, and a punt return of 33 yards. Allen finished the night with 81 total rushing yards. Thomas Colton rushed for 112 yards and one touchdown.
Brewer’s lone score of the night came late in the fourth quarter on an 11-yard run.
Ardmore (3-0) hosts Lawrence County next Friday, while Brewer (0-3) travels to Russellville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.