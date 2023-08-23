Lay of the land
Ardmore graduated 17 seniors last year and has nine seniors for the 2023 season.
"You can pinpoint one or two as maybe our leaders on our football team but ... we've got to have a large number of kids step up and grow as one for us to be successful," third-year coach Jonathan Snider said. "We can't rely on just a couple (to) lead it."
The Tigers are in Class 5A, Region 8 with Brewer, East Limestone, Fairview, Lawrence County, Russellville and West Point.
---
Head coach
Snider was 10-11 (5-7 in the region) in his first two seasons. He said the 2022 campaign taught him valuable lessons on how to build the program.
"Last year was a year that I learned a lot as a head coach between year one and year two and going into this past offseason," Snider said. "I was one of those guys that ... 'Hey, if it worked year one, it's going to work year two.' It doesn't work like that. You have to adjust to your personnel. In high school football, it's a revolving door. We changed some things this offseason. We're hoping that it ends up paying off for us."
---
Last season
Ardmore was 3-2 overall and 2-0 in region play before dropping its last five games. Against local teams, the Tigers beat Brewer, Lawrence County and Elkmont and lost to West Limestone, West Morgan and East Limestone. The Tigers finished one win shy of reaching the playoffs in 2022 by losing 49-22 at East Limestone in the region finale.
---
Words to grow on
"You go 3-7 and your numbers keep rising so you feel like your kids have really bought in to what they see we're trying to do," Snider said of an increased roster size. Entering preseason practice, the Tigers had 68 players in ninth-12th grade compared to finishing with 59 last year. "So now we've just got to execute everything on the grass when it comes to practice and Friday nights."
---
Quarterback
Senior Hayden Durham and junior Peyton Gatlin are the primary options at quarterback.
"We're evaluating and seeing what each can do best," Snider said. "Do you play a multiple quarterback system? Do you stick with one and find other spots for those other kids to be at? It may be three or four games in before we decide on one. We may play dual quarterbacks through the whole year. We're trying to figure it out as a staff ... the best buttons to push."
---
Offense
Ardmore scored 20.6 points per game in 2022 and suffered two shutouts: 49-0 to West Morgan and 21-0 at West Point. Snider said Durham, senior offensive lineman Mike Broadway and junior wide receiver Jaret Douthit will be leaders on offense. Junior Skyler Jean and sophomore Noah Stafford join Douthit as receivers. Senior Brodie Wise moved from tight end to running back.
---
Defense
A defensive improvement will be pivotal to Ardmore's success. It allowed 31.4 points per game last season, nearly eight points (23.8) more than the previous season. In losing its last five games the Tigers gave up 40-plus points in four of them and 49 in the final three.
"We've got returning starters (juniors) Tavien Cannon and Devlin Jarrett in the secondary," Snider said. "Morgan Miles (senior) at linebacker, Isaiah Randolph (senior) defensive line."
Jean and Stafford will also get playing time in the secondary.
Durham (linebacker) and Douthit (defensive back) are among the players who will see action on both sides of the ball.
---
Must-see games
Ardmore opens the season against West Limestone (Friday), at West Morgan (Sept. 1) and Brewer (Sept. 8, region opener). The Tigers visit 2022 region runner up Fairview on Oct. 6 and defending region champion Russellville (Oct. 20). East Limestone will visit the Tigers on Oct. 27 to cap the region schedule.
---
Final word
"We're still trying to evaluate some of our youth because we do have some really good players in our freshman class," Snider said. "Are they going to be ready? Do we work them in to where they can play a role? Can they be a starter? There's just a lot of questions that ... maybe even after we play a couple of games we may not get our answer til that point. We've got more kids ... so we do have some competition at spots to help us be better, hopefully."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.