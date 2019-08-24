TRINITY — Ardmore overcame a nearly disastrous first-quarter showing to down West Morgan 27-9 on the road Friday.
The Tigers had four turnovers on their first four series. All of those came on their side of the field.
“We asked them to come back to life a little bit,” Ardmore coach PJ Wright said. “We got wide-eyed. The lights came on, and we went crazy a little bit. We were able to shake that off.”
West Morgan (0-1) could not capitalize on the first two turnovers from Ardmore (1-0). The third turnover — a fumble on a routine handoff — gave the Rebels the ball on Ardmore’s 9-yard line. The Rebels ran two plays before backup quarterback Kaden Cook scored to make it 7-0.
Ardmore responded immediately, however. Junior Conner Harbin returned the ensuing kickoff almost 75 yards to make it 7-7.
After committing yet another turnover, Ardmore finally put it together and drove 70 yards with quarterback Owen Doss scoring on a 5-yard run. The Tigers then blocked a punt before halftime that was recovered by junior Dylan Lanier to make it 20-7 at the half.
“I might have pressed a little in the first half,” Wright said. “I get excited just like the players. We decided to run the ball right at them. It was a tiresome game on both sides.”
Ardmore scored on its first drive of the third quarter and ran the ball the rest of the game to hold on to the double-digit lead.
West Morgan had a few drives here and there that looked promising but could not finish. It all went back to the Rebels not taking advantage of their defensive performance early on.
“We shot ourselves in the foot too many times,” West Morgan coach Mikel Riggs said. “We were one or two plays away from it being a closer game.”
Wright is hoping for a bit of a smoother showing, particularly in the first half, when Ardmore takes on Elkmont on the road next week. He’s confident that will be the case.
Riggs also felt confident his team will be better after the first-week loss. The Rebels face Class 2A Hatton on the road next week.
