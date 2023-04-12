PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Shauna Fletcher, East Limestone, Sr.: In her only season with the Indians, Fletcher averaged 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds while helping lead her team to the Northwest Regional. The UAH signee finished her career with 2,162 points and 1,412 rebounds.
--
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jessica Thompson, East Limestone: In her second season as head coach, Thompson led the Indians to a 21-10 season and a berth in the Northwest Regional for the fourth time in school history.
--
FIRST TEAM
Gracie Hill, Hartselle, So.: Hartselle's rising sophomore averaged 13.1 points for the Tigers this season. She made 83 3-pointers.
Jordyn Bailey, Athens, Sr.: The Fisk University signee finished her career at Athens averaging 18.8 points and 5.9 rebounds.
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County, Sr.: The Red Devils cross-country star was also great on the court as she averaged 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Taylor Farrar, East Limestone Jr.: Farrar was another key cog in East Limestone's success, averaging 12.6 points.
--
SECOND TEAM
Taylor Williams, Lawrence County, Sr.: The twin sister of Savannah also had a strong year, finishing with 12.3 points per game.
Mary Frances Itsede, Hartselle, So.: Itsede played a big part in Hartselle's 22-8 season, averaging 7.1 points and 7.8 rebounds.
Kaley McEwen, Athens, So.: McEwen finished the year averaging 9 points and 6.5 rebounds.
Jennifer Mitchell, Decatur, Fr.: The Red Raiders star finished the season averaging 10.8 points.
Amiah Jackson, Decatur, Jr.: Jackson closed the season averaging 10.8 points and 7.4 rebounds.
--
HONORABLE MENTION
Hartselle: Anna Hampton Burroughs, Hannah Burks
Austin: Maniya Dean, Arianna Harris, Claire Wright, Zyan Moore
Brewer: Lilly Yancey, Chloe Romine, Jacey Atkinson
Lawrence County: Skye Letson
--
PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
2023: Shauna Fletcher, East Limestone
2022: Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle
2021: Sadie Thompson, Lawrence County
2020: Caroline Bachus, Athens
2019: Moriah Taylor, Hartselle
2018: Shyan Flack, Brewer
2017: Alexis Woods, Athens
2016: Rachael Childress, Lawrence County
2015: Tyra Johnson, Austin
2014: Riley Northway, Brewer
2013: Riley Northway, Brewer
2012: Riley Northway, Brewer
2011: Delissa Madry, Austin
2010: Britney McCloud, Decatur
2009: Morgan Crawley, Brewer
2008: Emily Dabbs, Brewer
2007: Lauren Drake, Hartselle
2006: Jessica Young, East Lawrence
2005: Shondra McCoy, Decatur
2004: Brooke Hand, Lawrence County
2003: Christine Scales, Athens
2002: Brooke Hand, Lawrence County
2001: Nneka Egbe, Austin
2000: Natasha Thomas, Lawrence Co.
1999: Natasha Thomas, Lawrence Co.
1998: Natasha Thomas, Lawrence Co.
1997: Kim Young, East Lawrence
1996: Gretchen Carter, Decatur
1995: Tiffany Young, East Lawrence
1994: Teneka Burrell, Athens
1993: Heather Haney, Athens
1992: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur
1991: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur
1990: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur
1989: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur
1988: Jeaniece Slater, Hartselle
1987: Karla Patterson, Brewer
1986: Tanya Armstrong, Hartselle
1985: Vickie Orr, Hartselle
1984: Vickie Orr, Hartselle
1983: Shae Moore, Tanner
1982: Jenny Bendall, Decatur
1981: Susan Neville, Decatur
1980: Tina Chairs, Austin
1979: Tina Chairs, Austin
--
COACHES OF THE YEAR
2023: Jessica Thompson, East Limestone
2022: Gary Orr, Hartselle
2021: K.C. Orr, Lawrence County
2020: Eddie Murphree, Athens
2019: Jeff Andrews, Brewer
2018: Ron Smith, Brewer
2017: Eddie Murphree, Athens
2016: Gary Orr, Hartselle
2015: Bruce Hamilton, Austin
2014: Terrie Nelson, Priceville
2013: Bruce Hamilton, Austin
2012: Ricky Allen, Brewer
2011: Ricky Allen, Brewer
2010: Kim Walker, Ardmore
2009: Ricky Allen, Brewer
2008: Brad Boy, Decatur
2007: Ricky Allen, Brewer
2006: Bruce Hamilton, Austin
2005: Greg Adams, Hartselle
2004: Eddie Murphree, Athens
2003: Randy White, Athens
2002: Randy White, Athens
2001: Mike Smith, Decatur
2000: Mike Smith, Decatur
1999: Randy White, Athens
1998: Ricky Allen, Brewer
1997: Kenny Coffey, Lawrence County
1996: Kenny Coffey, Lawrence County
1995: Mike Smith, Decatur
1994: Billy Miles, Austin
1993: Randy White, Athens
1992: Randy White, Athens, and Mike Smith, Decatur
1991: Mike Smith, Decatur
1990: Mike Smith, Decatur
1989: Randy White, Athens
1988: John Cochran, Hartselle
1987: Mike Smith, Decatur
1986: Debbie Blakely, Tanner
1985: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle
1984: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle
1983: Debbie McElyea, Tanner
1982: Jerry Reeves, Hartselle
1981: Mike Smith, Decatur
1980: Mike Smith, Decatur
1979: Phil Hastings, Austin
Note: In 1979-80 and 1982-86, The Decatur Daily chose one girls all-area team without splitting into large and small schools.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.