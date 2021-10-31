There’s a famous line from the movie “Wizard of Oz” where Dorothy says, “There’s no place like home.”
Six area football teams hope the magic of playing at home can make a difference in the first round of the state playoffs that begin this week.
Hartselle, Decatur Heritage, Priceville, East Limestone, Tanner and R.A. Hubbard all have home games. Hartselle and Decatur Heritage are region champions and host No. 4 seeds.
The other four teams at home are No. 2 seeds facing No. 3 seeds. Those matchups can usually go either way with home field maybe being the deciding advantage.
The four teams hitting the road for the first round are Decatur, Ardmore, Hatton and Clements.
Here’s a look at the first-round matchups with a look ahead to possible second-round pairings:
• Class 6A: No. 2-ranked Hartselle is undefeated but faces a first-round test with Gardendale (8-2). The Rockets’ losses were 38-21 to No. 9 Pinson Valley and 46-0 No. 1 Clay-Chalkville.
Decatur travels to Clay-Chalkville. The Cougars have been to the playoffs 10 straight years and last lost in the first round in 2016.
The Gardendale-Hartselle winner faces Homewood or Arab. The winner of Decatur at Clay-Chalkville faces Fort Payne or No. 6 Briarwood.
• Class 5A: East Limestone entertains Center Point, which has losses to No. 3 Alexandria, No. 7 Leeds and unranked Fairfield. Ardmore visits undefeated Alexandria.
The Center Point-East Limestone winner faces Ramsay or Guntersville. The Ardmore-Alexandria winner gets Boaz or Parker.
• Class 4A: It’s been the best regular season ever for Priceville football. Now the Bulldogs go for the best playoff run ever. The first test is at home vs. Etowah, a program with a statewide reputation for success that’s had a bit of a down year with four losses.
Waiting for the winner is a possible matchup with No. 1 Madison Academy, which hosts Hamilton this Friday.
• Class 3A: Clements has been on a magical run with four straight wins to close the season after a 0-6 start. Visiting undefeated and No. 4-ranked Winfield will be a test. The winner plays Geraldine or Ohatchee.
• Class 2A: Tanner is another team on a roll having won seven of its last eight. The loss was 14-13 at Pisgah in the game for the region championship. Visiting Lamar County features a defense that has posted five shutouts and also held one other opponent to just seven points.
Hatton faces a challenge at No. 5 and undefeated Spring Garden. This is the eighth straight trip to the playoffs for Spring Garden. Their last first round loss came in 2014.
The Tanner-Lamar County winner faces Sand Rock or Mars Hill. The Hatton-Spring Garden winner faces Ider or Aliceville.
• Class 1A: Marion County is at No. 5 Decatur Heritage. Both teams have wins over Waterloo, Vina and Phillips. Decatur Heritage beat Phillips 41-10. Marion County beat Phillips 40-12.
The Meek Tigers, who have won four of five, visit the R.A. Hubbard Chiefs. The Chiefs had won six of seven before falling in the regular-season finale vs. New Hope.
The Marion County-Decatur Heritage winner plays Ragland or Valley Head. The Meek-R.A. Hubbard winner plays Woodland or Cedar Bluff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.