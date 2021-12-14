(x-School not participating in football.)
Listed below are the average daily enrollment numbers issued by the State Department of Education, which classifies each member school of the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
These numbers do not include competitive balance for applicable schools.
CLASS 7A
|School
|Enrollment
|1
|Auburn
|2,131.70
|2
|Hoover
|2,046.00
|3
|Baker
|1,910.90
|4
|Sparkman
|1,851.05
|5
|Thompson
|1,656.75
|6
|Enterprise
|1,647.55
|7
|James Clemens
|1,594.00
|8
|Vestavia Hills
|1,587.10
|9
|Grissom
|1,563.60
|10
|Central-Phenix City
|1,550.75
|11
|Mary Montgomery
|1,521.55
|12
|Prattville
|1,451.00
|13
|Dothan
|1,438.25
|14
|Bob Jones
|1,434.30
|15
|Huntsville
|1,403.10
|16
|Jeff Davis
|1,402.75
|17
|Smiths Station
|1,356.90
|18
|Alma Bryant
|1,355.60
|19
|Tuscaloosa Co.
|1,306.50
|20
|Albertville
|1,281.40
|21
|Daphne
|1,262.85
|22
|Hewitt-Trussville
|1,209.10
|23
|Davidson
|1,207.00
|24
|Spain Park
|1,189.65
|25
|Fairhope
|1,175.15
|26
|Foley
|1,145.95
|27
|Oak Mountain
|1,137.75
|28
|Opelika
|1,129.65
|29
|Lee-Montgomery
|1,106.10
|30
|Chelsea
|1,101.70
|31
|Austin
|1,086.32
|32
|Florence
|1,085.25
CLASS 6A
|1
|Helena
|1,063.30
|2
|Clay-Chalkville
|1,061.95
|3
|Robertsdale
|1,056.95
|4
|Gadsden City
|1,022.90
|5
|Murphy
|1,011.75
|6
|Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
|1,007.45
|7
|Buckhorn
|1,000.70
|8
|Hazel Green
|984.2
|9
|Oxford
|981.5
|10
|Homewood
|963
|11
|Mountain Brook
|962.5
|12
|Theodore
|957.9
|13
|Blount
|923.15
|14
|Spanish Fort
|921.8
|15
|Pell City
|917.5
|16
|Hueytown
|915.3
|17
|Shades Valley
|912.75
|18
|Wetumpka
|909
|19
|Huffman
|896.85
|20
|Athens
|870.8
|21
|McAdory
|869.05
|22
|Stanhope Elmore
|860.3
|23
|McGill-Toolen
|855.29
|24
|Northridge
|853.45
|25
|Pelham
|832.4
|26
|Pinson Valley
|803.8
|27
|Paul Bryant
|801.1
|28
|Decatur
|799.75
|29
|Fort Payne
|798.05
|30
|Saraland
|794.55
|31
|Gardendale
|783.8
|32
|Hartselle
|778.15
|33
|Calera
|778.15
|34
|Brookwood
|772
|35
|Columbia
|771.95
|36
|Baldwin Co.
|770.75
|37
|Russell Co.
|765.8
|38
|Carver-Montgomery
|760.6
|39
|Cullman
|759.85
|40
|Sidney Lanier
|747.55
|41
|Park Crossing
|721.25
|42
|Minor
|708.55
|43
|Jemison-Huntsville
|699.6
|44
|Muscle Shoals
|675.45
|45
|Mortimer Jordan
|637.7
|46
|Bessemer City
|627.2
|47
|Pike Road
|625.3
|48
|Central-Tuscaloosa
|623
|49
|Woodlawn
|622.63
|50
|Lee-Huntsville
|616.2
|51
|Parker
|614.06
|52
|Jackson-Olin
|613.74
|53
|Benjamin Russell
|606.15
|54
|Chilton Co.
|603.45
|55
|Briarwood
|600.75
|56
|Center Point
|593.6
CLASS 5A
|1
|Elberta
|583.4
|2
|Rehobeth
|581.35
|3
|Citronelle
|579.6
|4
|Southside-Gadsden
|577.85
|5
|Wenonah
|576.96
|6
|Jasper
|576.85
|7
|Springville
|576.5
|8
|Arab
|574.2
|9
|Scottsboro
|565.55
|10
|Faith-Mobile
|557.28
|11
|Russellville
|556.15
|12
|East Limestone
|554
|13
|Eufaula
|547.55
|14
|Boaz
|544.9
|15
|Gulf Shores
|542.6
|16
|Brewer
|535.85
|17
|Valley
|532.25
|18
|Greenville
|517.9
|19
|Jemison
|517.65
|20
|Carroll-Ozark
|509
|21
|John Carroll
|504.83
|22
|Douglas
|504.5
|23
|Ramsay
|499.84
|24
|Moody
|495.9
|25
|Hayden
|491.05
|26
|Sylacauga
|488.7
|27
|Demopolis
|485.65
|28
|St. Clair Co.
|482.45
|29
|Leeds
|479.5
|30
|Crossville
|469.45
|31
|Guntersville
|464.25
|32
|Lawrence Co.
|463.9
|33
|Leflore
|459.45
|34
|Selma
|451.1
|35
|Marbury
|445.9
|36
|Ardmore
|441.8
|37
|St. Paul's
|441.45
|38
|Sardis
|437.05
|39
|Shelby Co.
|430.55
|40
|B.C. Rain
|430.05
|41
|Carver-Birmingham
|428.16
|42
|Brewbaker Tech-x
|426.55
|43
|Headland
|418.85
|44
|Lincoln
|417.2
|45
|Alexandria
|413.75
|46
|Fairview
|413.25
|47
|Beauregard
|413.05
|48
|West Point
|411.7
|49
|Williamson
|411.1
|50
|Central-Clay Co.
|410.3
|51
|Fairfield
|409.85
|52
|Holtville
|408
|53
|Vigor
|406.65
|54
|Charles Henderson
|404.35
|55
|Elmore Co.
|401.85
|56
|Tallassee
|401.15
|57
|Pleasant Grove
|400.5
CLASS 4A
|1
|Satsuma
|397
|2
|Corner
|395.1
|3
|Cordova
|393.15
|4
|Priceville
|387.3
|5
|UMS-Wright
|384.89
|6
|Brooks
|383.75
|7
|Northside
|382.85
|8
|Jacksonville
|382.1
|9
|Andalusia
|380.6
|10
|Bibb Co.
|378.85
|11
|Etowah
|375.75
|12
|Madison Co.
|375.25
|13
|LAMP-x
|373.3
|14
|Hamilton
|372.35
|15
|Haleyville
|371
|16
|Sipsey Valley
|368.25
|17
|Handley
|367.8
|18
|Talladega
|367.3
|19
|Cherokee Co.
|360.55
|20
|St. Michael
|360.32
|21
|BTW-Tuskegee
|354.65
|22
|Montevallo
|352.9
|23
|Wilson
|351.15
|24
|Good Hope
|345.55
|25
|St. John Paul II
|345.06
|26
|Randolph
|344.52
|27
|Dora
|341.95
|28
|Oneonta
|341.25
|29
|Anniston
|340.65
|30
|Cleburne Co.
|338.3
|31
|West Morgan
|337.35
|32
|Holt
|337.15
|33
|North Jackson
|333.6
|34
|Oak Grove
|333.2
|35
|Munford
|330.1
|36
|East Lawrence
|325.2
|37
|Fultondale
|323.4
|38
|Jackson
|320.75
|39
|Wilcox Central
|320.35
|40
|Bullock Co.
|320
|41
|Deshler
|319.9
|42
|Dale Co.
|317.2
|43
|Curry
|310.7
|44
|American Chr.
|309.15
|45
|West Limestone
|308.4
|46
|West Blocton
|307.15
|47
|DAR
|306.3
|48
|Catholic-Montgomery
|305.1
|49
|T.R. Miller
|304.25
|50
|Rogers
|302.95
|51
|Orange Beach
|300.75
|52
|White Plains
|299.65
|53
|Hanceville
|299.55
|54
|BTW Magnet-x
|294.55
|55
|Westminster-Huntsville
|294.3
|56
|Hale Co.
|293.75
|57
|Ashville
|292.7
|58
|Dallas Co.
|291.7
|59
|Escambia Co.
|291
|60
|Bayside Aca.
|290.99
|61
|Geneva
|290.3
|62
|Slocomb
|288.7
|63
|Central-Florence
|288.5
|64
|New Hope
|286.5
CLASS 3A
|1
|Hokes Bluff
|285.6
|2
|Ashford
|285.25
|3
|Straughn
|285.1
|4
|Asbury
|284.05
|5
|Danville
|282.8
|6
|Pike Co.
|282.2
|7
|ACCEL Aca. Mobile-x
|282
|8
|Opp
|281.9
|9
|W.S. Neal
|281.85
|10
|Indian Springs-x
|280.87
|11
|Flomaton
|280.5
|12
|Fayette Co.
|279.25
|13
|Beulah
|279.15
|14
|Mobile Chr.
|276.35
|15
|Childersburg
|275.65
|16
|Gordo
|272.95
|17
|Plainview
|271.7
|18
|Piedmont
|270.5
|19
|New Brockton
|270.45
|20
|Geraldine
|267.25
|21
|Lauderdale Co.
|264.05
|22
|Cottage Hill
|263.59
|23
|Weaver
|263.35
|24
|St. James
|263.25
|25
|Brindlee Mountain
|262.65
|26
|Elkmont
|262
|27
|Houston Aca.
|261.9
|28
|Susan Moore
|261.65
|29
|Trinity
|260.55
|30
|Phil Campbell
|260.4
|31
|Carbon Hill
|259.9
|32
|Walter Wellborn
|259.35
|33
|Madison Aca.
|258.66
|34
|Vinemont
|257.25
|35
|Tarrant
|255.95
|36
|Providence Chr.
|253.73
|37
|Montgomery Aca.
|252.45
|38
|Prattville Chr.
|251.03
|39
|Monroe Co.
|248.1
|40
|J.B. Pennington
|247.3
|41
|Glencoe
|247.05
|42
|Excel
|246
|43
|Sylvania
|245.95
|44
|Sumter Central
|245.8
|45
|Winfield
|245.15
|46
|Midfield
|244.2
|47
|Northside Methodist
|240.3
|48
|Dadeville
|237.05
|49
|Thomasville
|236.65
|50
|Randolph Co.
|235.9
|51
|Oakman
|235.9
|52
|Southside-Selma
|235.4
|53
|Ohatchee
|233.15
|54
|Colbert Heights
|231.9
|55
|Greensboro
|231.4
|56
|Clements
|230.75
|57
|Colbert Co.
|228.8
|58
|Daleville
|227.95
|59
|Westbrook Chr.
|227.75
|60
|Alabama Chr.
|225.45
|61
|Saks
|224.5
|62
|Hillcrest-Evergreen
|220.35
CLASS 2A
|1
|Southeastern-Blount
|218.3
|2
|Sheffield
|217.15
|3
|Altamont-x
|214.65
|4
|Pleasant Valley
|214.55
|5
|Collinsville
|214
|6
|Vincent
|213.25
|7
|Chickasaw City
|210.85
|8
|Wicksburg
|209.75
|9
|Holly Pond
|209.7
|10
|Reeltown
|207.75
|11
|Ariton
|205.85
|12
|Hatton
|205.55
|13
|Locust Fork
|205
|14
|North Sand Mountain
|203.25
|15
|Greene Co.
|202.9
|16
|Section
|201.35
|17
|Winston Co.
|200.65
|18
|Clarke Co.
|200
|19
|Fyffe
|197.7
|20
|Central-Coosa
|197.4
|21
|Ranburne
|196.05
|22
|Lamar Co.
|192.3
|23
|J.U. Blacksher
|191.3
|24
|Holy Family-x
|191.16
|25
|Tharptown
|186.9
|26
|B.B. Comer
|186.75
|27
|Sulligent
|186.6
|28
|Cottonwood
|186.2
|29
|Pisgah
|185.55
|30
|St. Luke's
|184.88
|31
|Lexington
|184.2
|32
|Cleveland
|183.75
|33
|West End-Walnut Grove
|182.95
|34
|Goshen
|182.15
|35
|Luverne
|181.35
|36
|Mars Hill Bible
|180.5
|37
|G.W. Long
|179.95
|38
|Falkville
|179.95
|39
|Cold Springs
|179.45
|40
|Isabella
|178
|41
|Washington Co.
|177.2
|42
|Horseshoe Bend
|176.75
|43
|Gaston
|175.25
|44
|Lanett
|175.1
|45
|Red Bay
|174.55
|46
|Highland Home
|173.05
|47
|Zion Chapel
|171.85
|48
|Abbeville
|171.2
|49
|Geneva Co.
|165.15
|50
|Sand Rock
|163.35
|51
|Ider
|163.3
|52
|Tanner
|163.25
|53
|Tuscaloosa Aca.
|162
|54
|Aliceville
|161
|55
|Cornerstone-Birmingham-x
|160.65
|56
|Lafayette
|159.25
|57
|Westminster-Oak Mountain-x
|157.34
|58
|Fayetteville
|157.3
|59
|Thorsby
|156.65
|60
|ASCTE-x
|156
|61
|Francis Marion
|154.6
|62
|Whitesburg Chr.
|152.28
|63
|Samson
|151.85
|64
|Barbour Co.
|151.75
|65
|Woodland
|150.55
|66
|Lindsay Lane
|149.85
CLASS 1A
|1
|Calhoun
|148.4
|2
|Central-Hayneville
|141.15
|3
|Addison
|140.05
|4
|Millry
|140
|5
|Victory Chr.
|139.05
|6
|Appalachian
|132.4
|7
|Houston Co.
|132.35
|8
|Sumiton Chr.
|132.3
|9
|Choctaw Co.
|131.45
|10
|Bayshore Chr.-x
|129.74
|11
|Elba
|129.5
|12
|Skyline-x
|128.85
|13
|Phillips
|127.9
|14
|Marion Co.
|126.3
|15
|Kinston
|125.6
|16
|Southern Choctaw
|125.1
|17
|Leroy
|124.8
|18
|Pleasant Home
|124.65
|19
|Florala
|124.45
|20
|Cedar Bluff
|124.4
|21
|Holy Spirit
|124.07
|22
|Cherokee
|123.7
|23
|Winterboro
|123.55
|24
|Billingsley
|123.25
|25
|Spring Garden
|122.2
|26
|Meek
|121.7
|27
|Verbena
|120.5
|28
|Brantley
|120.05
|29
|Belgreen-x
|118.2
|30
|Maplesville
|117.65
|31
|Red Level
|113.6
|32
|Valley Head
|113.55
|33
|Donoho
|112.12
|34
|South Lamar
|110.35
|35
|Loachapoka
|110.25
|36
|Sweet Water
|109.4
|37
|Decatur Heritage
|109.35
|38
|Berry
|107
|39
|Linden
|106.85
|40
|Gaylesville
|106
|41
|Keith
|104.75
|42
|Hackleburg
|102
|43
|Wadley
|101
|44
|St. Bernard-x
|99.5
|45
|McKenzie
|98
|46
|University Charter School
|98
|47
|Pickens Co.
|96.75
|48
|Woodville
|94.7
|49
|R.C. Hatch
|93.7
|50
|Ragland
|93
|51
|Waterloo
|91.9
|52
|Oakwood Adventist-x
|91.8
|53
|Fruitdale
|89.7
|54
|Georgiana
|88.25
|55
|Athens Bible-x
|87.75
|56
|Coosa Chr.
|87.75
|57
|Hubbertville
|86.85
|58
|Lynn
|86.5
|59
|Faith-Anniston-x
|83.7
|60
|Alabama-Deaf-x
|79
|61
|R.A. Hubbard
|76.5
|62
|Shoals Chr.
|72.63
|63
|McIntosh
|71.2
|64
|Brilliant
|67.55
|65
|Covenant Chr.-x
|67.5
|66
|Vina
|66.7
|67
|Notasulga
|64.25
|68
|Jefferson Chr.-x
|62.1
|69
|Talladega Co. Central
|60.45
|70
|Marengo
|56.1
|71
|J.F. Shields
|56
|72
|Autaugaville
|50
|73
|A.L. Johnson
|45
|74
|Jacksonville Chr.-x
|41.85
|75
|Alabama-Blind-x
|38
|76
|Ellwood-x
|36.45
Associate Members
|Alabama-Math and Science-x
|123.6
|Magic City Acceptance Aca.-x
|91.4
|Alabama Aerospace and Aviation Charter–x
|Breakthrough Charter–x
