basketball dhs 2017 8
Deshler's Tiger mascot stirs up the spirit as West Limestone visits Deshler for high school basketball action in Tuscumbia on Tuesday night. [JIM HANNON/TIMESDAILY]

(x-School not participating in football.)

Listed below are the average daily enrollment numbers issued by the State Department of Education, which classifies each member school of the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

These numbers do not include competitive balance for applicable schools.

CLASS 7A

 SchoolEnrollment
1Auburn2,131.70
2Hoover2,046.00
3Baker1,910.90
4Sparkman1,851.05
5Thompson1,656.75
6Enterprise1,647.55
7James Clemens1,594.00
8Vestavia Hills1,587.10
9Grissom1,563.60
10Central-Phenix City1,550.75
11Mary Montgomery1,521.55
12Prattville1,451.00
13Dothan1,438.25
14Bob Jones1,434.30
15Huntsville1,403.10
16Jeff Davis1,402.75
17Smiths Station1,356.90
18Alma Bryant1,355.60
19Tuscaloosa Co.1,306.50
20Albertville1,281.40
21Daphne1,262.85
22Hewitt-Trussville1,209.10
23Davidson1,207.00
24Spain Park1,189.65
25Fairhope1,175.15
26Foley1,145.95
27Oak Mountain1,137.75
28Opelika1,129.65
29Lee-Montgomery1,106.10
30Chelsea1,101.70
31Austin1,086.32
32Florence1,085.25

CLASS 6A

1Helena1,063.30
2Clay-Chalkville1,061.95
3Robertsdale1,056.95
4Gadsden City1,022.90
5Murphy1,011.75
6Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa1,007.45
7Buckhorn1,000.70
8Hazel Green984.2
9Oxford981.5
10Homewood963
11Mountain Brook962.5
12Theodore957.9
13Blount923.15
14Spanish Fort921.8
15Pell City917.5
16Hueytown915.3
17Shades Valley912.75
18Wetumpka909
19Huffman896.85
20Athens870.8
21McAdory869.05
22Stanhope Elmore860.3
23McGill-Toolen855.29
24Northridge853.45
25Pelham832.4
26Pinson Valley803.8
27Paul Bryant801.1
28Decatur799.75
29Fort Payne798.05
30Saraland794.55
31Gardendale783.8
32Hartselle778.15
33Calera778.15
34Brookwood772
35Columbia771.95
36Baldwin Co.770.75
37Russell Co.765.8
38Carver-Montgomery760.6
39Cullman759.85
40Sidney Lanier747.55
41Park Crossing721.25
42Minor708.55
43Jemison-Huntsville699.6
44Muscle Shoals675.45
45Mortimer Jordan637.7
46Bessemer City627.2
47Pike Road625.3
48Central-Tuscaloosa623
49Woodlawn622.63
50Lee-Huntsville616.2
51Parker614.06
52Jackson-Olin613.74
53Benjamin Russell606.15
54Chilton Co.603.45
55Briarwood600.75
56Center Point593.6

CLASS 5A

1Elberta583.4
2Rehobeth581.35
3Citronelle579.6
4Southside-Gadsden577.85
5Wenonah576.96
6Jasper576.85
7Springville576.5
8Arab574.2
9Scottsboro565.55
10Faith-Mobile557.28
11Russellville556.15
12East Limestone554
13Eufaula547.55
14Boaz544.9
15Gulf Shores542.6
16Brewer535.85
17Valley532.25
18Greenville517.9
19Jemison517.65
20Carroll-Ozark509
21John Carroll504.83
22Douglas504.5
23Ramsay499.84
24Moody495.9
25Hayden491.05
26Sylacauga488.7
27Demopolis485.65
28St. Clair Co.482.45
29Leeds479.5
30Crossville469.45
31Guntersville464.25
32Lawrence Co.463.9
33Leflore459.45
34Selma451.1
35Marbury445.9
36Ardmore441.8
37St. Paul's441.45
38Sardis437.05
39Shelby Co.430.55
40B.C. Rain430.05
41Carver-Birmingham428.16
42Brewbaker Tech-x426.55
43Headland418.85
44Lincoln417.2
45Alexandria413.75
46Fairview413.25
47Beauregard413.05
48West Point411.7
49Williamson411.1
50Central-Clay Co.410.3
51Fairfield409.85
52Holtville408
53Vigor406.65
54Charles Henderson404.35
55Elmore Co.401.85
56Tallassee401.15
57Pleasant Grove400.5

CLASS 4A

1Satsuma397
2Corner395.1
3Cordova393.15
4Priceville387.3
5UMS-Wright384.89
6Brooks383.75
7Northside382.85
8Jacksonville382.1
9Andalusia380.6
10Bibb Co.378.85
11Etowah375.75
12Madison Co.375.25
13LAMP-x373.3
14Hamilton372.35
15Haleyville371
16Sipsey Valley368.25
17Handley367.8
18Talladega367.3
19Cherokee Co.360.55
20St. Michael360.32
21BTW-Tuskegee354.65
22Montevallo352.9
23Wilson351.15
24Good Hope345.55
25St. John Paul II345.06
26Randolph344.52
27Dora341.95
28Oneonta341.25
29Anniston340.65
30Cleburne Co.338.3
31West Morgan337.35
32Holt337.15
33North Jackson333.6
34Oak Grove333.2
35Munford330.1
36East Lawrence325.2
37Fultondale323.4
38Jackson320.75
39Wilcox Central320.35
40Bullock Co.320
41Deshler319.9
42Dale Co.317.2
43Curry310.7
44American Chr.309.15
45West Limestone308.4
46West Blocton307.15
47DAR306.3
48Catholic-Montgomery305.1
49T.R. Miller304.25
50Rogers302.95
51Orange Beach300.75
52White Plains299.65
53Hanceville299.55
54BTW Magnet-x294.55
55Westminster-Huntsville294.3
56Hale Co.293.75
57Ashville292.7
58Dallas Co.291.7
59Escambia Co.291
60Bayside Aca.290.99
61Geneva290.3
62Slocomb288.7
63Central-Florence288.5
64New Hope286.5

CLASS 3A

1Hokes Bluff285.6
2Ashford285.25
3Straughn285.1
4Asbury284.05
5Danville282.8
6Pike Co.282.2
7ACCEL Aca. Mobile-x282
8Opp281.9
9W.S. Neal281.85
10Indian Springs-x280.87
11Flomaton280.5
12Fayette Co.279.25
13Beulah279.15
14Mobile Chr.276.35
15Childersburg275.65
16Gordo272.95
17Plainview271.7
18Piedmont270.5
19New Brockton270.45
20Geraldine267.25
21Lauderdale Co.264.05
22Cottage Hill263.59
23Weaver263.35
24St. James263.25
25Brindlee Mountain262.65
26Elkmont262
27Houston Aca.261.9
28Susan Moore261.65
29Trinity260.55
30Phil Campbell260.4
31Carbon Hill259.9
32Walter Wellborn259.35
33Madison Aca.258.66
34Vinemont257.25
35Tarrant255.95
36Providence Chr.253.73
37Montgomery Aca.252.45
38Prattville Chr.251.03
39Monroe Co.248.1
40J.B. Pennington247.3
41Glencoe247.05
42Excel246
43Sylvania245.95
44Sumter Central245.8
45Winfield245.15
46Midfield244.2
47Northside Methodist240.3
48Dadeville237.05
49Thomasville236.65
50Randolph Co.235.9
51Oakman235.9
52Southside-Selma235.4
53Ohatchee233.15
54Colbert Heights231.9
55Greensboro231.4
56Clements230.75
57Colbert Co.228.8
58Daleville227.95
59Westbrook Chr.227.75
60Alabama Chr.225.45
61Saks224.5
62Hillcrest-Evergreen220.35

CLASS 2A

1Southeastern-Blount218.3
2Sheffield217.15
3Altamont-x214.65
4Pleasant Valley214.55
5Collinsville214
6Vincent213.25
7Chickasaw City210.85
8Wicksburg209.75
9Holly Pond209.7
10Reeltown207.75
11Ariton205.85
12Hatton205.55
13Locust Fork205
14North Sand Mountain203.25
15Greene Co.202.9
16Section201.35
17Winston Co.200.65
18Clarke Co.200
19Fyffe197.7
20Central-Coosa197.4
21Ranburne196.05
22Lamar Co.192.3
23J.U. Blacksher191.3
24Holy Family-x191.16
25Tharptown186.9
26B.B. Comer186.75
27Sulligent186.6
28Cottonwood186.2
29Pisgah185.55
30St. Luke's184.88
31Lexington184.2
32Cleveland183.75
33West End-Walnut Grove182.95
34Goshen182.15
35Luverne181.35
36Mars Hill Bible180.5
37G.W. Long179.95
38Falkville179.95
39Cold Springs179.45
40Isabella178
41Washington Co.177.2
42Horseshoe Bend176.75
43Gaston175.25
44Lanett175.1
45Red Bay174.55
46Highland Home173.05
47Zion Chapel171.85
48Abbeville171.2
49Geneva Co.165.15
50Sand Rock163.35
51Ider163.3
52Tanner163.25
53Tuscaloosa Aca.162
54Aliceville161
55Cornerstone-Birmingham-x160.65
56Lafayette159.25
57Westminster-Oak Mountain-x157.34
58Fayetteville157.3
59Thorsby156.65
60ASCTE-x156
61Francis Marion154.6
62Whitesburg Chr.152.28
63Samson151.85
64Barbour Co.151.75
65Woodland150.55
66Lindsay Lane149.85

CLASS 1A

1Calhoun148.4
2Central-Hayneville141.15
3Addison140.05
4Millry140
5Victory Chr.139.05
6Appalachian132.4
7Houston Co.132.35
8Sumiton Chr.132.3
9Choctaw Co.131.45
10Bayshore Chr.-x129.74
11Elba129.5
12Skyline-x128.85
13Phillips127.9
14Marion Co.126.3
15Kinston125.6
16Southern Choctaw125.1
17Leroy124.8
18Pleasant Home124.65
19Florala124.45
20Cedar Bluff124.4
21Holy Spirit124.07
22Cherokee123.7
23Winterboro123.55
24Billingsley123.25
25Spring Garden122.2
26Meek121.7
27Verbena120.5
28Brantley120.05
29Belgreen-x118.2
30Maplesville117.65
31Red Level113.6
32Valley Head113.55
33Donoho112.12
34South Lamar110.35
35Loachapoka110.25
36Sweet Water109.4
37Decatur Heritage109.35
38Berry107
39Linden106.85
40Gaylesville106
41Keith104.75
42Hackleburg102
43Wadley101
44St. Bernard-x99.5
45McKenzie98
46University Charter School98
47Pickens Co.96.75
48Woodville94.7
49R.C. Hatch93.7
50Ragland93
51Waterloo91.9
52Oakwood Adventist-x91.8
53Fruitdale89.7
54Georgiana88.25
55Athens Bible-x87.75
56Coosa Chr.87.75
57Hubbertville86.85
58Lynn86.5
59Faith-Anniston-x83.7
60Alabama-Deaf-x79
61R.A. Hubbard76.5
62Shoals Chr.72.63
63McIntosh71.2
64Brilliant67.55
65Covenant Chr.-x67.5
66Vina66.7
67Notasulga64.25
68Jefferson Chr.-x62.1
69Talladega Co. Central60.45
70Marengo56.1
71J.F. Shields56
72Autaugaville50
73A.L. Johnson45
74Jacksonville Chr.-x41.85
75Alabama-Blind-x38
76Ellwood-x36.45

Associate Members

 Alabama-Math and Science-x123.6
 Magic City Acceptance Aca.-x91.4
 Alabama Aerospace and Aviation Charter–x 
 Breakthrough Charter–x 
