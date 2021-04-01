Softball
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (23-1-1)
2. Fairhope (20-1)
3. Bob Jones (13-3)
4. Spain Park (17-4)
5. Central-Phenix City (17-1)
6. Vestavia Hills (14-4)
7. Thompson (22-4)
8. Austin (14-5)
9. Sparkman (10-2)
10. Hoover (18-10)
Others nominated: Albertville (12-8), Alma Bryant (12-5), Auburn (13-7), Baker (8-15), Dothan (23-6), Enterprise (12-12), Oak Mountain (14-6), Theodore (24-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (23-5)
2. Helena (21-4)
3. Spanish Fort (19-3)
4. Buckhorn (17-4)
5. Hazel Green (19-9)
6. Pell City (17-3)
7. Fort Payne (17-2)
8. Springville (14-5)
9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (22-5)
10. Muscle Shoals (17-1)
Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (7-5), Chelsea (13-8), Chilton Co. (16-11), Cullman (12-7), Gardendale (14-10-1), Hartselle (12-11), Mortimer Jordan (7-14-1), Robertsdale (11-6), Saraland (16-7), Scottsboro (10-10), Wetumpka (18-10).
CLASS 5A
1. Faith-Mobile (14-1-1)
2. Tallassee (14-7-2)
3. Brewbaker Tech (20-3)
4. Elmore Co. (22-6)
5. Hayden (18-5-1)
6. Ardmore (12-8)
7. Alexandria (16-8)
8. Satsuma (17-4)
9. Lawrence Co. (20-10)
10. Corner (10-5)
Others nominated: Andalusia (14-10), Douglas (12-2), East Limestone (11-5-1), John Carroll (15-7), Lincoln (15-12), Rehobeth (10-12), Sylacauga (11-3-1).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (27-5)
2. Rogers (15-3)
3. Cleburne Co. (20-5)
4. Northside (24-6)
5. Madison Co. (19-5)
6. Dale Co. (16-12)
7. North Jackson (14-9)
8. Etowah (19-5)
9. St. James (14-5)
10. Wilson (11-8)
Others nominated: Alabama Chr. (10-12), Cherokee Co. (11-8), Gordo (13-11), LAMP (14-6), Madison Aca. (11-2), Oneonta (11-5), Priceville (11-7-1).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Chr. (15-5)
2. Houston Aca. (21-3)
3. Plainview (16-2-1)
4. Pleasant Valley (16-7)
5. Mobile Chr. (15-5)
6. Opp (20-6-1)
7. Danville (11-5)
8. Wicksburg (20-11)
9. Fyffe (7-5-2)
10. Winfield (14-8-1)
Others nominated: Elkmont (9-3-1), Geraldine (11-5-1), Oakman (7-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (13-4)
2. Sumiton Chr. (12-8)
3. Hatton (13-11)
4. G.W. Long (11-2)
5. Leroy (24-3)
6. Mars Hill Bible (16-9)
7. Orange Beach (18-5)
8. Spring Garden (11-4)
9. Sand Rock (10-9-1)
10. Red Bay (10-6)
Others nominated: Cold Springs (9-6), Falkville (9-9), Vincent (12-3), West End-Walnut Grove (6-0).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (13-5)
2. Skyline (11-2)
3. Holy Spirit (5-7)
4. South Lamar (11-3)
5. Appalachian (8-2)
6. Ragland (8-8)
7. Sweet Water (11-14)
8. Kinston (9-10)
9. Millry (13-8)
10. Athens Bible (6-7)
Others nominated: Belgreen (7-7), Berry (8-10), Cherokee (12-4), Waterloo (5-11).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (18-7)
2. Macon-East (23-9)
3. Clarke Prep (20-5)
4. Bessemer Aca. (12-3)
5. Glenwood (18-11-1)
6. Hooper (16-9)
7. Edgewood (14-13)
8. Southern Aca. (15-3)
9. Lakeside (11-13)
10. Abbeville Chr. (12-10)
Others nominated: Jackson Aca. (8-2).
--
Baseball
CLASS 7A
1. Auburn (20-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (20-2)
3. Bob Jones (19-12)
4. Vestavia Hills (16-7)
5. James Clemens (18-9)
6. Central-Phenix City (19-3)
7. Florence (14-7)
8. Dothan (15-4)
9. Oak Mountain (15-9)
10. Sparkman (11-7)
Others nominated: Enterprise (14-8), Grissom (14-8), Prattville (15-8), Smiths Station (15-7), Spain Park (15-7).
CLASS 6A
1. Faith-Mobile (17-2)
2. Oxford (19-4)
3. Helena (18-5)
4. Hartselle (14-5)
5. Cullman (13-8)
6. Saraland (15-7)
7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-8)
8. Chilton Co. (15-6)
9. Pell City (12-6)
10. Mortimer Jordan (23-3)
Others nominated: Briarwood (9-8), Calera (10-8), Chelsea (14-13), Eufaula (15-7), Gulf Shores (15-8), Hazel Green (13-12), Hueytown (15-9), Jasper (13-7), McGill-Toolen (12-8), Mountain Brook (16-9), Pinson Valley (12-6), Robertsdale (16-7), Southside-Gadsden (17-6), Stanhope Elmore (17-5).
CLASS 5A
1. Russellville (19-4)
2. Andalusia (14-5)
3. Leeds (18-4)
4. Rehobeth (11-3)
5. Madison Aca. (14-8)
6. Alexandria (12-5)
7. St. Paul’s (11-5)
8. UMS-Wright (12-7)
9. Holtville (15-6)
10. Shelby Co. (11-7)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (9-10), Headland (10-6), Lawrence Co. (11-7), Pike Road (13-7).
CLASS 4A
1. Mobile Chr. (18-1)
2. American Chr. (18-7)
3. West Limestone (17-5)
4. Gordo (13-3)
5. Bibb Co. (14-5)
6. Straughn (11-2)
7. North Jackson (18-5)
8. Northside (16-4)
9. Brooks (9-8)
10. Deshler (12-7)
Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (11-9), Curry (13-6), Dale Co. (10-8-1), Priceville (11-9), St. James (14-8).
CLASS 3A
1. T.R. Miller (18-0)
2. Piedmont (16-4)
3. Fyffe (16-0)
4. Phil Campbell (18-2)
5. Hokes Bluff (11-4)
6. Bayside Aca. (14-4)
7. Houston Aca. (15-4)
8. Opp (15-3)
9. Ohatchee (12-5)
10. Childersburg (16-6)
Others nominated: Collinsville (11-8), Danville (8-6), East Lawrence (10-12), Elkmont (9-4), Lauderdale Co. (10-6), Wicksburg (10-4).
CLASS 2A
1. St. Luke’s (14-3)
2. Westbrook Chr. (13-6)
3. G.W. Long (11-7)
4. Spring Garden (14-8)
5. Mars Hill Bible (13-10)
6. Decatur Heritage (16-4)
7. Ariton (11-7)
8. North Sand Mountain (8-1)
9. Ider (16-6)
10. Colbert Co. (20-5)
Others nominated: Cold Springs (10-2), Falkville (11-7), Leroy (15-9), Ranburne (14-4), Sand Rock (9-4).
CLASS 1A
1. Sweet Water (14-5)
2. Lindsay Lane (12-5)
3. Lynn (11-2)
4. Brantley (7-6)
5. Bayshore Chr. (12-5)
6. Red Level (7-5)
7. Maplesville (8-4)
8. Florala (4-3)
9. Hackleburg (10-6)
10. Donoho (9-6)
Others nominated: Appalachian (9-3), Athens Bible (5-8), Covenant Chr. (9-9), Faith-Anniston (12-5).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (12-4-1)
2. Glenwood (23-7)
3. Bessemer Aca. (19-5)
4. Lowndes Aca. (13-6)
5. Macon-East (17-6)
6. Patrician (11-4)
7. Autauga Aca. (10-4)
8. Wilcox Aca. (11-5)
9. Jackson Aca. (11-1)
10. Chambers Aca. (10-4)
Others nominated: Clarke Prep (12-11), Escambia Aca. (15-6-1), Morgan Aca. (12-5).
