HUNTSVILLE — Ardmore led early, but a late comeback bid fell short as Mae Jemison escaped with a 20-14 win Thursday.
The loss eliminated Ardmore (5-4, 2-4 in Class 5A, Region 8) from a chance to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
Christopher Allen and Jason Doss each threw a touchdown pass for the Tigers. Cason Hodges and Conner Harbin had a scoring catch apiece. Harbin also picked off a Mae Jemison pass, and Tyler Thompson recorded a sack.
"Effort's never been a problem for our guys,"Ardmore coach Phillip Wright said. "We fight hard every time out."
Mae Jemison (4-5, 4-2) will return to the postseason for the fifth time in as many seasons since the school opened in 2016.
Jaguars quarterback Kel Woods finished with two touchdowns. He threw a 41-yard pass to Johnathan Jones and rushed for a three-yard score. He also completed a pass to Jones for a 2-point conversion. Camron Montgomery reached the end zone with a 12-yard run.
Mae Jemison has won three games in a row and four in its last five games after an 0-4 start.
"The first five weeks was a struggle, but they hung in there" Mae Jemison coach Harold Wells said. "They did what we needed to do to turn this thing around."
Ardmore recovered an onside kick to Mae Jemison on the game's opening kickoff.
The Tigers capitalized with an Allen touchdown pass to Hodges for 30 yards at the 9:13 mark of the first quarter.
Mae Jemison scored 20 unanswered points and led 20-7 at halftime.
Doss' 36-yard pass to Harbin pulled Ardmore within 20-14 with 4:41 left in the third quarter.
Ardmore dropped to 0-3 vs. Mae Jemison. The teams last played in 2017.
Ardmore will travel to West Limestone next Thursday. Mae Jemison will play at Pell City on Oct. 30.
