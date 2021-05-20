Ardmore’s run at the state tournament in Oxford came up short Wednesday evening as the Tigers fell to Satsuma, 6-1.
The game was the final of the Class 5A state softball tournament. Ardmore had won three straight Wednesday, including defeating Satsuma to force a winner-take-all game for the state championship.
Playing four straight games possibly played a toll, however, as Ardmore couldn’t catch up in the final game, finishing with just one hit.
The Tigers took the lead first, in the second inning, when Bo Riley drove in Sydney Sanders on a sacrifice.
However, Satsuma responded with three runs each in the fourth and sixth innings to earn the win and the 5A state championship.
Briona Dailey picked up Ardmore’s only hit in the game as they finished as state runner-up.
--
Ardmore 5, Satsuma 3: Ardmore handed the Gators their first loss of the state tournament, forcing a decisive championship game.
After falling behind 1-0 on a solo home run, the Tigers built a 4-1 lead that they parlayed to the win.
Sarah Phillips led the team with two hits and two RBIs. Bo Riley and Ella Singletary each had two hits and an RBI, while Raegan Clem had a solo home run.
Singletary picked up the crucial victory, allowing 11 hits, but just three runs.
Ardmore had defeated Faith Academy 2-1 to advance to the finals, avenging a loss from the previous day of the tournament.
--
Ardmore 4, Alexandria 1: Ella Singletary pitched a gem as the Tigers knocked off the Cubs to advance in the state tournament.
Singletary allowed just two hits and one run with five strikeouts in the win.
Bo Riley led the team with a hit and an RBI.
