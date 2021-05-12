ARDMORE — Former Athens defensive coordinator Jonathan Snider is the new head coach at Ardmore.
Snider replaces P.J. Wright, who left to become head coach at Saint Clair County.
The Tigers’ new boss has been defensive coordinator at Athens for the last nine years. Before that he coached nine years at Sparkman.
“I’ve been waiting on this for a long time,” Snider said. “I’ve been blessed to have some great mentors along the way in my father, Allen Creasy (former Athens head coach) and Cody Gross (current Athens head coach), who helped prepare me to be in this position.”
Class 6A Athens had one of the top defenses in the area last season. The Golden Eagles allowed an average of 15.6 points a game while holding four opponents to seven points or less with two shutouts.
Ardmore (5-5, 2-4) competes in Class 5A, Region 8 with Brewer, Russellville, East Limestone, Lawrence County, Mae Jemison and Lee.
Last season was Ardmore’s first without a losing season since 2013 when the Tigers went 6-5 and last made the playoffs. Ardmore was 11-19 in Wright’s three seasons.
Snider is the second Athens assistant coach to leave to become a head coach. West Morgan hired Athens offensive coordinator Drew Phillips in January.
