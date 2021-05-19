OXFORD — On the first day of the Alabama state softball tournament, Ardmore came away big winners.
The Tigers won two of three games to get a chance at a championship run on Day 2.
The Class 5A bracket kicked off the action Tuesday morning at Choccolocco park in Oxford, which is hosting the tournament of the first time.
In Game 1, the Tigers defeated Tallassee in 6-5. Ardmore then fell to Faith Academy, 2-0 in Game 2.
In Game 1, the Tigers stayed neck and neck with Tallassee until managing to pull out the win in the final inning. In Game 2, Ardmore managed only two hits, coming from Bo Riley and Ella Singletary, against the Rams. Singletary took the loss in the circle, despite allowing just five hits and two runs.
The Tigers' biggest win, however, came in Game 3, when they defeated Hayden 2-1. Ardmore last played the Wildcats in the finals of the 5A North Regional winners bracket, where they lost 12-0.
Hayden outhit Ardmore 10-7, but the Tigers took advantage of some key errors to get the victory.
In the fifth inning, Raegan Clem scored the go-ahead run on an error.
Clem finished with a hit and a run scored, while Riley had two hits and an RBI.
In the circle, Singletary allowed 10 hits but just one run with four strikeouts.
With the win, the Tigers are one of four teams left in 5A. They advance to play Alexandria today at 9 a.m. The winner of that game will play Faith Academy at 10:45 a.m. for a berth in the Class 5A finals.
