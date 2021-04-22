After three seasons in Ardmore, PJ Wright is leaving to become head coach at St. Clair County.
Wright went 11-19 in his three seasons at Ardmore with records of 4-6, 2-8 and 5-5.
Ardmore’s last winning season (6-5) and playoff appearance came in 2013 under head coach Clint Legg.
Wright is a native of Birmingham. The move gives him the opportunity to get closer to his parents who live in Trussville.
Saint Clair County competes in Class 5A, Region 6 with Alexandria, Leeds, Center Point, Hayden, Corner, Lincoln and Moody.
