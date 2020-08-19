Lay of the land
Ardmore’s region opponents of East Limestone and Brewer carry over from last season. The Tigers add new opponents in Russellville, Mae Jemison, Lee-Huntsville and Lawrence County. Ardmore plays non-region games at Tanner (Aug. 20), at home against Elkmont (Aug. 28), at Clements (Sept. 25) and at West Limestone (Oct. 29).
Its region schedule opens with a home game against Brewer on Sept. 4. It then hosts Lawrence County on Sept. 11.
Head coach
PJ Wright is 6-14 in his two years with the team. After a 4-6 season his first year, the Tigers went 2-8 last season. Despite being an assistant for over 10 years, this is Wright’s first time being a head coach.
Last season
The Tigers got off to a good start when they beat West Morgan, 27-9, and Elkmont, 22-8, in the first two games of the season. Unfortunately, their fortunes went down the drain the rest of the season. They lost seven games in a row and went winless in their region. Ardmore closed the season with four straight double-digit losses.
Last three seasons
Winning seasons have been hard to come by for Ardmore. In the last three seasons, the Tigers are a combined 9-21 with a 3-7 season in 2017, a 4-6 season in 2018 and a 2-8 season last year. Their last winning season came in 2013, when the Tigers went 6-5 and made the playoffs.
Words to grow on
“I want us to be a closer-knit team than we were last year,” Wright said. “I thought we fell apart last year. I want us to be closer. That’s what we hang our hat on.”
Quarterback
Owen Doss, a 6-foot-2 senior, returns for the Tigers after starting last season at quarterback. Wright said that Doss’ experience in the offense will be a big plus for his team.
“He’s gotten bigger over the summer, and his arm strength has improved,” Wright said. “His understanding of football has improved. He has great leadership abilities.”
Offense
Wright expects more passes from the pocket from Doss since it’s his second year. One of Doss' weapons includes include senior Luke Hogan at running back. Hogan started for the Tigers last year. Juniors Thomas Colston and Houston Vickers will also get carries. Out wide, senior Conner Harbin, a returning starter, will be a key target along with senior Chris Allen.
Defense
Allen will lead the Tigers' secondary at safety. The two corners will be junior William Ricks and senior Jeffrey Barton. Dylan Lanier will be the other safety. Junior Brody Dunn, junior Kaden Newton and junior Shamarion Nard are expected to be up front. Wright said he expects Nard to be an impact player.
Must-see games
Ardmore plays every team in Limestone County with four of those coming in non-region games. Wright said he also expects an Oct. 2 home game against Russellville and an Oct. 8 trip to East Limestone to be important region matchups.
“It’s going to be tough for us,” Wright said. “We hope to be competitive in those games.”
Final word
“I want to see us have a better product on the field every Friday,” Wright said. “It’s out of the realm of expectation for us to win every game, but I want to see us produce what we do in practice on the field on Friday night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.