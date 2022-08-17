--
Lay of the land
Ardmore enters the season seeking back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in program history. The 2021 berth was the team’s first since 2013.
The Tigers will compete in Class 5A, Region 8 against Brewer, East Limestone, Fairview, Lawrence County, Russellville and West Point.
---
Head coach
Jonathan Snider leads the Tigers (7-4, 3-3), who finished in fourth place in Class 5A, Region 8.
---
Last season
Ardmore started 5-0 before going 2-3 in the last half of the regular season. The Tigers lost 52-6 at Alexandria in the first round of the playoffs. Ardmore went 4-1 at home and 3-3 on the road. The Tigers averaged 22.4 points per game and allowed a 23.8-point scoring average.
Two big losses from last season are Brody Dunn and Bryce Moore. Dunn played several positions on offense and rushed for 13 touchdowns. Moore was the leading tackler for the Tigers with 137 stops. He was second-team 5A All-State.
---
Last three seasons
Ardmore has gone 18-23 over the last three seasons. P.J. Wright coached the Tigers in 2019 (2-8, 0-7) and 2020 (5-5, 2-4).
---
Words to grow on
"There's a good bit of excitement going on around the program," Snider said. "One thing we try to preach to our kids is that last year’s success doesn't really mean anything for any success that we have this year. It's a different team, different leadership."
---
Quarterback
Senior Brayden Hillis returns at quarterback.
---
Offense
Senior Thomas Colston leads the team at running back. Seniors Robby Parker and Chase Sims will provide experience on the offensive line. Senior Preston Patterson is expected to contribute at halfback.
---
Defense
Senior Justin Cloverdale and junior Hayden Durham will help anchor the defense at linebackers. Senior Tyler Thompson returns on the defensive line. Senior Jacob Sanchez will also be counted on to solidify the defense.
---
Must-see games
Ardmore visits West Limestone on Friday to open the season. Other games against local teams include at home against West Morgan (Aug. 26), at Brewer in the region opener (Sept. 2), hosting Lawrence County (Sept. 9) and Elkmont (Sept. 23).
---
Final word
"We may still be the underdog to a certain degree but now we sort of have a target on our back a little bit," Snider said. "We can still play that role as an underdog, but everybody's got to elevate their play no matter their position, no matter the amount of plays that they play on Friday night."
