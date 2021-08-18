Lay of the land
Ardmore last reached the playoffs in 2013, but the Tigers hope to change that trend under first-year coach Jonathan Snider.
The Tigers compete in Class 5A, Region 8 against Brewer, East Limestone, Lawrence County, Lee-Huntsville, Mae Jemison and Russellville.
---
Head coach
Snider spent nine years each at Sparkman and then Athens before being named Ardmore coach. He served as defensive coordinator with the Golden Eagles.
---
Past season
Ardmore started last season 3-0 and won four of its first five games before going 1-4 the rest of the way. The only win down the stretch was by forfeit over Lee-Huntsville.
---
Past three seasons
Ardmore went 11-19 from 2018-2020. Finishes of 4-6 (1-6 in the region) in 2018, 2-8 (0-7) in 2019 and 5-5 (2-4) in 2020 left the Tigers short of the postseason each year.
---
Words to grow on
"The biggest thing was discipline, mental toughness, ways to overcome adversity," Snider named as areas he has emphasized to the players. "It's a very cliche foundation, but you can't win without it."
---
Quarterback
"We've got four guys right now that are competing for a spot," Snider said. "All four of them are getting reps. Come Aug. 20 everybody will find out who the starter is."
---
Offense
Snider said the depth chart was far from decided as practices commenced.
"Everything is new," Snider said. "New scheme, new coaches, players have a different attitude. A couple of them may be playing new positions so it's a different mentality."
Seniors Cole Tipton and Brody Dunn return to offer experience and leadership on the line and at fullback, respectively.
"I'm really excited to get back out and play football," Tipton said. He described the tone Snider has been setting as instilling toughness and competitiveness.
"It's a lot of change," Dunn said. "but we've just got to adapt to it."
Junior running back Thomas Colston and senior lineman Robby Baker also return.
---
Defense
Dunn is a returning starter at outside linebacker. Other defensive options include Tipton and junior Justin Cloverdale.
---
Must-see games
Ardmore will host Tanner in the season opener Friday followed by road games at Elkmont (Aug. 28), Brewer (Sept. 3) and Lawrence County (Sept. 10).
---
Final word
"One of the biggest things I wanted to implement when I came in was the idea of how do we overcome adversity," Snider said. "See what happens when something hits us in the face. How do we respond to it, do we bow down, do we stand back up to it and knock them down on the other side."
